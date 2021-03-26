🚨 KANSAS AMBER ALERT 🚨

Amber Alert Notice
————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Sammantha Julia Hicks
Height: 2 feet 5 inches
Weight: 26
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 2 years 4 months
Gender: Female
Description: Wearing black pants and green jacket
Last Seen: leaving 8700 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, Kansas (Franklin Park)
Name: Sherman James Hicks III
Height: 2 feet inches
Weight: 22
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: brown
Age: 1 year 2 months
Gender: Male
Description: wearing tan sweat suit with blue and red sleeves
Last Seen: leaving 8700 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, Ks (Franklin Park)
———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Sherman Derrell Hicks
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 175
Hair Color: black
Eye Color: brown
Age: 20 years
Gender: Male
Description: Wearing a tan hoodie and tan sweat pants
———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: KS Temporary C603549
Make: Honda
Model: CRV
Color: Dark Blue
Year: 2015
Description:
——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2021-03-26 23:13:48.107: On 03-26-2021, at 9:53pm, the Prairie Village Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:
At 7:00pm on 03-26-2021 Sammantha Hicks and Sherman Hicks III were forcibly taken from their mother by the suspect. It is believed that the children are in imminent danger. The suspect left 8700 Roe Ave (Franklin Park) traveling southbound in the listed vehicle.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911, or the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-385-4612
Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information