56.3 F
Wichita
Saturday, March 27, 2021
type here...
Kansas Headlines

🚨 KANSAS AMBER ALERT 🚨

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Amber Alert Notice

————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Sammantha Julia Hicks
Height: 2 feet 5 inches
Weight: 26
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 2 years 4 months
Gender: Female
Description: Wearing black pants and green jacket
Last Seen: leaving 8700 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, Kansas (Franklin Park)
Name: Sherman James Hicks III
Height: 2 feet  inches
Weight: 22
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: brown
Age: 1 year 2 months
Gender: Male
Description: wearing tan sweat suit with blue and red sleeves
Last Seen: leaving 8700 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, Ks (Franklin Park)

———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Sherman Derrell Hicks
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 175
Hair Color: black
Eye Color: brown
Age: 20 years
Gender: Male
Description: Wearing a tan hoodie and tan sweat pants

———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: KS Temporary C603549
Make: Honda
Model: CRV
Color: Dark Blue
Year: 2015
Description: 

——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2021-03-26 23:13:48.107: On 03-26-2021, at 9:53pm, the Prairie Village Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:
At 7:00pm on 03-26-2021 Sammantha Hicks and Sherman Hicks III were forcibly taken from their mother by the suspect. It is believed that the children are in imminent danger. The suspect left 8700 Roe Ave (Franklin Park) traveling southbound in the listed vehicle.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911, or the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-385-4612

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

Previous articlePott County Armed Robbery Suspects Apprehended

Kansas Headlines

Kansas News Service

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts