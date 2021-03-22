52.4 F
Wichita
Monday, March 22, 2021
type here...
XX - Default

Kansas Falls to USC in Second Round, 85-51

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The third seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to the six seeded USC Trojans, 85-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday Night.

The loss ends Kansas’ season at 21-9 (12-6 Big 12), while USC improves to 24-7 (12-3 Big 12) and advances to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will play seven seeded Oregon.

USC relied upon forward Isaiah Mobley, who scored a team-high 17 points. USC’s Isaiah White (13 pts.), Tahj Eaddy (12 pts.), Chevez Goodwin (10 pts.) and Evan Mobley (10 pts.) also scored in double figures.

Kansas fell behind early and was unable to gain leverage after falling behind 12-3 at the 12:44 mark of the first half.

Going into the half, Kansas faced its largest deficit of the season of 19 points, trailing 40-21.

In the second half, USC extended its lead to as many as 35 at 79-44 with 4:56 left in the game. Down the stretch, the Trojans were able to keep Kansas at a distance, winning 85-51.

Kansas was led by senior Marcus Garrett, who scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-15 from the field.

USC shot 57% (32-of-56) from the field and 61% (11-of-18) from beyond the arc. (6) USC will take on (7) Oregon in the sweet sixteen.

Kansas finishes its season with 21 wins, marking the 32nd consecutive season with 21 or more wins, dating back to 1989-90.

Previous articlePott County Authorities Searching For Armed Robbery Suspects

Kansas Headlines

Kansas News Service

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts