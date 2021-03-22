Kansas Falls to USC in Second Round, 85-51

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The third seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to the six seeded USC Trojans, 85-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday Night.

The loss ends Kansas’ season at 21-9 (12-6 Big 12), while USC improves to 24-7 (12-3 Big 12) and advances to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will play seven seeded Oregon.

USC relied upon forward Isaiah Mobley, who scored a team-high 17 points. USC’s Isaiah White (13 pts.), Tahj Eaddy (12 pts.), Chevez Goodwin (10 pts.) and Evan Mobley (10 pts.) also scored in double figures.

Kansas fell behind early and was unable to gain leverage after falling behind 12-3 at the 12:44 mark of the first half.

Going into the half, Kansas faced its largest deficit of the season of 19 points, trailing 40-21.

In the second half, USC extended its lead to as many as 35 at 79-44 with 4:56 left in the game. Down the stretch, the Trojans were able to keep Kansas at a distance, winning 85-51.

Kansas was led by senior Marcus Garrett, who scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-15 from the field.

USC shot 57% (32-of-56) from the field and 61% (11-of-18) from beyond the arc. (6) USC will take on (7) Oregon in the sweet sixteen.

Kansas finishes its season with 21 wins, marking the 32nd consecutive season with 21 or more wins, dating back to 1989-90.