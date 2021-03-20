Kansas Battles Back to Defeat Eastern Washington, 93-84

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics
INDIANAPOLIS – Despite trailing as many as 10 points in the second half, (3) Kansas battled back behind five players in double figures to defeat (14) Eastern Washington, 93-84, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday.
Kansas improves to 21-8 (12-6 Big 12) this season, giving the Jayhawks 21 or more victories for the 32ndconsecutive season, which begun back in 1989-90. The Jayhawks also improved to 35-2 in its last 37 NCAA tournament round-of-64-games, beginning in 1981.
The Jayhawks will face off against the winner of (6) USC and (11) Drake on Monday, March 22. Eastern Washington finishes the season 16-8 (12-3 Big Sky).
The Jayhawks were led by a team-high 22 points from junior David McCormack, who led five Kansas players in double figures. Joining McCormack were Ochai Agbaji (21), Marcus Garrett (20), Dajuan Harris (13) and Christian Braun (12).