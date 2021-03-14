Shockers Return to the NCAA Tournament

Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics
All season long, Wichita State has put its fans through the emotional ringer, winning close game after close game. Why should Selection Sunday be any different?
The Shockers survived a potential bubble-bursting loss to Cincinnati in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference semifinals and last-minute raids from various “bid-thieves” to secure one of the final at-large berths in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.
No. 11 seed WSU is headed to the First Four where it will face fellow-No. 11 Drake on Thursday, Mar. 18. Venue, times and television information will be announced later this evening.