Selection Sunday: No. 3 seed Kansas to meet No. 14 seed Eastern Washington

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Picked as a No. 3 seed for the fifth time in program history, the Kansas men’s basketball team will make its 31st-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The nation’s longest-active streak and the best all-time will start against the No. 14-seed Eastern Washington Eagles in the West Region on Saturday.

Kansas posted a 20-8 overall record throughout the 2020-21 season to this point, while going 12-6 in Big 12 play for a second-place regular season finish. Eastern Washington were the winners of the Big Sky Conference tournament, earning the automatic bid, holding a 15-8 overall record and 12-3 in conference during the 2020-21 season.

This marks the fifth time and first since 2009 that the Jayhawks have held the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks and Eagles have not met in the NCAA Tournament, with their only meeting coming on December 5, 2007 in Lawrence, where KU defeated Eastern Washington, 85-47.

ABOUT NO. 3 SEED KANSAS (20-8, 12-6 BIG 12)

No. 11/12 Kansas is 20-8 (12-6 Big 12) after 69-62 win against No. 25/24 Oklahoma on March 11. Kansas averages 73.1 points per game and has a +7.4 scoring margin. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense (40.6%). KU also ranks in the upper half of 12 Big 12 statistical categories: scoring defense (second at 65.7), scoring margin (fourth at +7.4), rebounding (fourth at 38.0), 3FG% (fifth at 34.4), 3FG% Defense (fourth at 32.6), 3FGs made (fourth at 7.5), blocked shots (third at 4.1), assists (third at 13.7), turnover margin (fifth at +1.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (fifth at 1.1).