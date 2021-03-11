Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 3/8/2021

Marysville City Council met Monday. Jim Swim Jr. presented a plan for adding 100-200 telescoping flag poles for the Avenue of Flags at the city cemetery. The project would be funded through contributions from civic organizations, veterans’ families, and other private contributions. The city would be responsible for installation. The project would allow more use of the flags for occasions such as Independence Day, etc.

CES engineers discussed with council, options for improving south 11th road. Consensus was to move forward with phase one, extending concrete south from U.S. Highway 36 to just past the Keating drive intersection, which is the senior housing and bulldog housing access. Phase two could include further extension south, with asphalt or concrete, to be determined. Utilizing grass mats in the ditches would help resolve drainage issues. Council moved to allow completion of plans for a first phase.

Proposed locations for continuing ADA ramp replacement at multiple street intersections and allowing to replace broken curb at some. A final motion was approved for roughly $30,000 to redesign Keating Drive, and resolve drainage issues.

Options for establishing a wetland area for the city lagoon system were presented, with the possibility of using a borrow pit near the river that was used for levee construction. Requirements and cost considerations were presented. Improvements by adding a non-discharge system could allow a permit with KDHE, and EPA who both have concerns with the existing lagoons. Engineering fees up to $10,000 for an amendment to an original contract with BG Consultants to explore flood plain modeling were approved unanimously. In summary, the mayor suggested that complete project improvements could amount to some $4 million, if approved.

KDOT has called for grant program requests, with Marysville considering extension of U.S. Highway 77 improvements south from existing improvements at the city park north entrance to the overpass bridge south of town and would be for work bid in 2023. Estimated cost is $1.6 million, with the city responsible for $600-650,000. Work would include new paving and storm sewer. Cost would include design and engineering, contingencies, and all construction costs. The application does not commit the city to final approval of the project. A motion to proceed was approved unanimously.

The matter of keeping chickens in town came up as a discussion item, which is currently prohibited. Merits and concerns were shared. Todd Frye moved to bring a previous ordinance from Roeland Park back to the next council meeting for reconsideration, and that was approved on a 4-3 vote.

A motion to approve $80,000 for additional water meters for replacement was approved. A revision of the Police Department pay scale was proposed, with incentives for educational degree achievement, while the council brought up equity among other city employees who may be responsible for job related certifications. The city administrator was charged with exploring options that would cover all employees.

The sales tax fund is over $1 million, due to increased revenues. It is hoped that the city brush dump site will re-open soon, as a new employee is being trained. Target date is March 17th. Options were considered to extend hours, but no decisions made. City wide clean up week is the third week in April, the week of the 19th.