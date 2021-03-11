Baylor Holds Off K-State, 74-68

Courtesy of K-State Athletics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The trio of MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 65 points, and top-seeded Baylor held on for a 74-68 win over K-State on Thursday afternoon in the Big 12 Tournament.
Baylor (22-1) held a slim 36-34 lead at the break. The Cats scored 20 points in the paint, led by 15 first half points by Davion Bradford. The Bears shot 55 percent from the field, but K-State (9-20) forced 13 Baylor turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
K-State grabbed the lead briefly on three separate occasions early in the second half. Baylor responded to take a 51-44 lead with 13 minutes remaining. MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell did most of the damage for the Bears. Baylor led by as many as 12, but K-State didn’t go away.
The Cats pulled within four on two separate occasions in the closing minute, but Baylor closed it out at the free throw line.
Teague scored a game-high 24 points for the Bears. Mitchell (23) and Butler (18) also reached double figures. Baylor knocked down nine shots from behind the arc and went 13-of-14 at the foul line in the win.
Bradford and Nijel Pack each scored 18 to lead the way for K-State. Pack was 6-for-9 from behind the arc. DaJuan Gordon also reached double figures with 15 points, while Mike McGuirl dished out a game-high seven assists.