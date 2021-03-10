Chiefs Awarded Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up two additional draft selections on Wednesday afternoon as the National Football League awarded the defending AFC champions with selections in the fourth and fifth rounds of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.
Compensatory picks are allotted to teams who lost significant free agents the year prior and are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. In total, the league awarded 36 selections to 17 teams this year.
That list of teams this offseason includes the Chiefs, who now own the No. 144 and No. 181 overall picks. The news pushes Kansas City’s total number of selections over the course of draft weekend to eight, as the Chiefs have a pick in each of the first three rounds, two fourth round picks, two fifth round picks and a sixth-round pick.
The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on April 29 and will continue over the course of three days.