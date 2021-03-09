Hanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Tournament Semifinals

Hanover boys, and Valley Heights girls advance to the state semifinals Friday, with Hanover defeating Beloit St. John’s/Tipton 71-37, and the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs stopping Wabaunsee 60-44. Top seed Hanover 22-1 will face Northern Valley 14-9 Friday at 3, with Elyria Christian taking on Pawnee Heights at 7. Second seed Valley Heights 21-1 will see Pittsburg St. Mary’s Colgan 18-3 Friday at 7, while Sterling takes on Garden Plain. KNDY will have Hanover Friday at 3 from Great Bend, and Valley Heights at 7 from Manhattan live on FM 95.5.
Other Tuesday night finals, Little River boys took Clifton-Clyde 56-40, Rock Creek boys down Royal Valley 53-43, and McPherson girls hand Clay Center Lady Tigers their first loss of the season.
STATE BASKETBALL TUESDAY
- Boys 1A DII: Hanover 71, St. John’s/Tipton 37
- Boys 1A DI: Little River 56, Clifton-Clyde 40
- Girls 2A: Valley Heights 60, Wabaunsee 44
- Boys 3A: Rock Creek 53, Royal Valley 43
- Girls 4A: McPherson 47, Clay Center 41
THURSDAY SEMIFINALS
- 3 PM – Girls 1A DII: Golden Plains vs. Central Plains (@ Great Bend)
- 7 PM – Girls 1A DII: St. John’s/Tipton vs. Cunningham (@ Great Bend)
- 3 PM – Girls 1A DI: Olpe vs. Hodgeman County (@ Dodge City)
- 7 PM – Girls 1A DI: Doniphan West vs. Norwich (@ Dodge City)
- 3 PM – Boys 2A: Hoxie vs. Wabaunsee (@ Manhattan)
- 7 PM – Boys 2A: Hillsboro vs. Lyndon (@ Manhattan)
- 3 PM – Girls 3A: Cheney vs. Frontenac (@ Hutchinson)
- 7 PM – Girls 3A: Hugoton vs. Sabetha (@ Hutchinson)
- 3 PM – Boys 4A: Bishop Meige vs. McPherson (@ Salina)
- 7 PM – Boys 4A: Augusta vs. Louisburg (@ Salina)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS
- 3 PM – Boys 1A DII: Hanover vs. Northern Valley (@ Great Bend)
- 7 PM – Boys 1A DII: Elyria Christian vs. Pawnee Heights (@ Great Bend)
- 3 PM – Boys 1A DI: South Grey vs. Ness City (@ Dodge City)
- 7 PM – Boys 1A DI: Little River vs. Olpe (@ Dodge City)
- 3 PM – Girls 2A: Sterling vs. Garden Plain (@Manhattan)
- 7 PM – Girls 2A: Valley Heights vs. St. Mary’s Colgan (@ Manhattan)
- 3 PM – Boys 3A: Rock Creek vs. Thomas More Prep (@ Hutchinson)
- 7 PM – Boys 3A: Galena vs. Hesston (@ Hutchinson)
- 3 PM – Girls 4A: Bishop Meige vs. Andale (@ Salina)
- 7 PM – Girls 4A: McPherson vs. Louisburg (@ Salina
Saturday championships 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with no consolations