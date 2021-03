State basketball begins Tuesday for the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs and Hanover Wildcats. KNDY will air the 6 p.m. contest with Valley Heights hosting Wabaunsee on KNDY-FM 95.5, and the Hanover boys’ game with St. John’s Tipton will air on KNDY-AM 1570/FM 94.1.

Both games will be streaming live on our website at kndyradio.com, and via the respective Android mobile app for each station. iPhone users can download the TuneIn app, and search KNDY to find both stations.