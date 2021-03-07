Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be played March 10-13 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Baylor earned the No. 1 seed after winning its first Big 12 regular season title.

Joining the Bears as top six seeds are No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 West Virginia, No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Texas Tech. The top six seeds receive first round byes and will begin play on Thursday.

First-round games will be contested on Wednesday with No. 8 TCU versus No. 9 Kansas State and No. 7 Oklahoma against No. 10 Iowa State.

The entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN2 and also available on the ESPN App.

2021 PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City

Wednesday, March 10

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPN) 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (ESPN/2) 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 5:00 p.m.

Times / Networks subject to change.

All games are available via the ESPN App.