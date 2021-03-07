65.8 F
Wichita
Monday, March 8, 2021
type here...
College Sports

Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State closed its regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Hanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Saturday sub-state championships decided as the Hanover boys take down Wetmore 74-37, and the Wetmore girls escape with a 33-32 win...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Bulldogs, Wildcats & Mustangs Advance To Sub-State Championships Saturday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Friday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover boys defeat Axtell 67-46, and Wetmore held off Linn 48-26 setting up Saturday championships with...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Sign Outfielder Jarrod Dyson To A One-Year Contract

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, AZ (March 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a one-year...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be played March 10-13 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Baylor earned the No. 1 seed after winning its first Big 12 regular season title.

Joining the Bears as top six seeds are No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 West Virginia, No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Texas Tech. The top six seeds receive first round byes and will begin play on Thursday.

First-round games will be contested on Wednesday with No. 8 TCU versus No. 9 Kansas State and No. 7 Oklahoma against No. 10 Iowa State.

The entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN2 and also available on the ESPN App.

2021 PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
T-Mobile Center – Kansas City

Wednesday, March 10
No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPN) 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (ESPN/2) 10:30 a.m.
No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12
Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13
Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 5:00 p.m.

Times / Networks subject to change.
All games are available via the ESPN App.

Previous articleK-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State
Next articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/1/2021

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Senate Republicans Swiftly Shut Door On Proposed Medicaid Expansion Amendment

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas were dealt a blow Wednesday after an amendment to do just...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Legislature Moves Quickly To Spare Kansas Towns From Financial Ruin Over Gas Bills

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers moved with lightning speed Wednesday to pass legislation providing $100 million in low-interest loans to...
Read more
Agriculture News

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/1/2021

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and County Clerk Sandra...
Read more
College Sports

Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State closed its regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa...
Read more