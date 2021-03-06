58 F
K-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State

By Derek Nester

Hanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Saturday sub-state championships decided as the Hanover boys take down Wetmore 74-37, and the Wetmore girls escape with a 33-32 win...
Read more
Bulldogs, Wildcats & Mustangs Advance To Sub-State Championships Saturday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Friday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover boys defeat Axtell 67-46, and Wetmore held off Linn 48-26 setting up Saturday championships with...
Read more
Royals Sign Outfielder Jarrod Dyson To A One-Year Contract

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, AZ (March 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a one-year...
Read more
Sub-State Action Continues As Area Teams Punch Their Ticket To The Championships

Bruce Dierking - 0
Thursday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover Lady Wildcats advance over Blue Valley 72-38, while Wetmore held off Linn 34-30. Hanover and...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State closed its regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 8-19 (4-14 Big 12). The Cyclones dropped to 2-21 (0-18 Big 12).

K-State led for over 38 minutes and placed three players in double figures. Mike McGuirl had 17 to lead the way. DaJuan Gordon (12) and Nijel Pack (10) also reached double figures for the Cats, who went 13-of-16 at the foul line in the second half to help secure the win. Selton Miguel added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds in the win.

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Solomon Young combined for 37 for Iowa State. The Cyclones went just 19-of-53 from the floor overall, including a 5-for-23 performance from behind the arc. The Cyclones also committed 16 turnovers in the loss.

Kansas Senate Republicans Swiftly Shut Door On Proposed Medicaid Expansion Amendment

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas were dealt a blow Wednesday after an amendment to do just...
Read more
Legislature Moves Quickly To Spare Kansas Towns From Financial Ruin Over Gas Bills

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers moved with lightning speed Wednesday to pass legislation providing $100 million in low-interest loans to...
Read more
Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Read more
KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Read more
Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more
Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more

Hanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Saturday sub-state championships decided as the Hanover boys take down Wetmore 74-37, and the Wetmore girls escape with a 33-32 win...
Read more
Bulldogs, Wildcats & Mustangs Advance To Sub-State Championships Saturday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Friday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover boys defeat Axtell 67-46, and Wetmore held off Linn 48-26 setting up Saturday championships with...
Read more