K-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State closed its regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 8-19 (4-14 Big 12). The Cyclones dropped to 2-21 (0-18 Big 12).

K-State led for over 38 minutes and placed three players in double figures. Mike McGuirl had 17 to lead the way. DaJuan Gordon (12) and Nijel Pack (10) also reached double figures for the Cats, who went 13-of-16 at the foul line in the second half to help secure the win. Selton Miguel added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds in the win.

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Solomon Young combined for 37 for Iowa State. The Cyclones went just 19-of-53 from the floor overall, including a 5-for-23 performance from behind the arc. The Cyclones also committed 16 turnovers in the loss.