Hanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Championships

Saturday sub-state championships decided as the Hanover boys take down Wetmore 74-37, and the Wetmore girls escape with a 33-32 win over Hanover at Axtell.

Frankfort boys season ended at the hands of top seed Clifton-Clyde 46-32, and the Doniphan West girls took Clifton-Clyde 44-33 at Centralia.

Valley Heights Lady Mustangs advance to state, winning over Riverside 63-41, Valley Falls boys took Riverside 68-58. And finally, the Marysville boys fell to top seed Royal Valley 39-31, ending the MHS season at 17-4. Sabetha girls outlasted Nemaha Central in double overtime 27-24.

Clay Center girls stayed perfect on the season with a win over Concordia 57-25, and it was the Wamego girls over Holton 55-20.

Area teams advancing to state are the Hanover boys and Valley Heights girls.