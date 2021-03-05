Sub-State Action Continues As Area Teams Punch Their Ticket To The Championships

Thursday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover Lady Wildcats advance over Blue Valley 72-38, while Wetmore held off Linn 34-30. Hanover and Wetmore girls meet Saturday in Axtell.

Frankfort Lady Wildcats fell for a second time this season to Doniphan West 57-55, ending the season 16-4, while Doniphan West moves on to face Clifton-Clyde who knocked off top seed Jackson Heights 45-36, handing them just a second loss on the season.

Valley Heights boys lost to top seed Valley Falls 55-33, as Valley Falls moves on to the Saturday night championship and will face Riverside who took Maur Hill 56-47.

Finally, top seed Nemaha Central girls took Jefferson West 60-37, and 2nd seed Sabetha beat Royal Valley 44-41 in class 3A at Sabetha.

95.5 KNDY-FM BROADCAST PLANS

Friday:

1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY BROADCAST PLAN

Friday:

Friday

1A D II: Linn vs. Wetmore Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)

1A D II: Hanover vs. Axtell Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)

1A D I: Frankfort vs. Troy Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Centralia)

1A D I: Centralia vs. Clifton-Clyde Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Centralia)

2A: Washington Co. vs. Riverside Girls – 5:30 PM (@Valley Heights)

2A: Valley Heights vs. Horton Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Valley Heights)

3A: Marysville vs. Pleasant Ridge Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Sabetha)

3A: Royal Valley vs. Jefferson West Boys – 8:00 PM (@Sabetha)

Saturday

1A D II: Hanover Girls vs. Axtell – 2:00 PM (@Axtell)

1A D I: Clifton-Clyde Girls vs. Doniphan West – 2:00 PM (@ Centralia)

2A: Valley Falls Boys vs. Riverside – 5:00 PM (@ Valley Heights)

3A: Nemaha Central Girls vs. Sabetha – 2:00 PM (@ Sabetha)