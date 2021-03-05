56.8 F
Royals Sign Outfielder Jarrod Dyson To A One-Year Contract

By Derek Nester
Kansas City Royals

Read more
Sub-State Action Continues As Area Teams Punch Their Ticket To The Championships

Bruce Dierking - 0
Thursday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover Lady Wildcats advance over Blue Valley 72-38, while Wetmore held off Linn 34-30. Hanover and...
Read more
Jayhawks Use Big Second Half to Overcome UTEP, 67-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend UTEP...
Read more
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Naming Rights Agreement For Arrowhead Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) today announced that GEHA will...
Read more
Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

Bruce Dierking - 0
Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed...
Read more
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

SURPRISE, AZ (March 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a one-year Major League contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dyson, 36, spent the first seven years of his Major League career with Kansas City, helping the Royals win a World Series in 2015 and reach the Fall Classic in 2014. He was originally selected by the Royals in the 50th round of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft and ranks sixth in franchise history with 176 stolen bases, trailing Frank White by two for fifth. Dyson scored the winning run in the decisive Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, after entering as a pinch-runner in the 12th inning. He’s appeared in 21 career playoff games, including 19 with Kansas City between 2014-15.

Since his debut in 2010, his 256 career steals are tied for fifth-most in the Majors, which includes seven seasons with 20 or more. He swiped a career-high 36 bags with the Royals in 2014. Since 2012, his first full season in the Majors, Dyson’s 84.9% stolen base success rate (236-for-278) is tops in baseball (min. 100 attempts), ahead of Mike Trout (84.2%).

The left-handed hitting outfielder split the 2020 season between Pittsburgh and the White Sox, appearing in a combined 32 games. He was traded to Chicago on Aug. 28 and went 3-for-10 (.300) in 11 games with the Sox. He came off the bench in two of the club’s Wild Card Series games vs. Oakland.

Kansas Senate Republicans Swiftly Shut Door On Proposed Medicaid Expansion Amendment

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas were dealt a blow Wednesday after an amendment to do just...
Read more
Legislature Moves Quickly To Spare Kansas Towns From Financial Ruin Over Gas Bills

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers moved with lightning speed Wednesday to pass legislation providing $100 million in low-interest loans to...
Read more
Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Read more
KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Read more
Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more

