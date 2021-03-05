Royals Sign Outfielder Jarrod Dyson To A One-Year Contract

SURPRISE, AZ (March 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a one-year Major League contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dyson, 36, spent the first seven years of his Major League career with Kansas City, helping the Royals win a World Series in 2015 and reach the Fall Classic in 2014. He was originally selected by the Royals in the 50th round of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft and ranks sixth in franchise history with 176 stolen bases, trailing Frank White by two for fifth. Dyson scored the winning run in the decisive Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, after entering as a pinch-runner in the 12th inning. He’s appeared in 21 career playoff games, including 19 with Kansas City between 2014-15.

Since his debut in 2010, his 256 career steals are tied for fifth-most in the Majors, which includes seven seasons with 20 or more. He swiped a career-high 36 bags with the Royals in 2014. Since 2012, his first full season in the Majors, Dyson’s 84.9% stolen base success rate (236-for-278) is tops in baseball (min. 100 attempts), ahead of Mike Trout (84.2%).

The left-handed hitting outfielder split the 2020 season between Pittsburgh and the White Sox, appearing in a combined 32 games. He was traded to Chicago on Aug. 28 and went 3-for-10 (.300) in 11 games with the Sox. He came off the bench in two of the club’s Wild Card Series games vs. Oakland.