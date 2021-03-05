Bulldogs, Wildcats & Mustangs Advance To Sub-State Championships Saturday

Friday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover boys defeat Axtell 67-46, and Wetmore held off Linn 48-26 setting up Saturday championships with the top two seeds Hanover and Wetmore in both divisions tipping off, with girls at 2, boys at 5.

At Centralia, the Frankfort boys downed Troy 56-42, and Clifton-Clyde took Centralia 61-46. In the girl’s championship Saturday, it’s Clifton-Clyde facing Doniphan West, and in the boys, Frankfort meets Clifton-Clyde.

The Valley Heights Lady Mustangs had no trouble with Horton winning 68-25, and they advance to host Riverside who ended the Washington County girls’ season 66-43. On the boys’ side Valley Falls meets Riverside.

Finally, the Marysville Bulldogs advance to face Royal Valley at Sabetha Saturday at 5. The top two seeds victorious Friday, and MHS took Pleasant Ridge 45-33, and Royal Valley throttled Jeff West 52-28. On the girls’ side Sabetha hosts Nemaha Central.

Saturday broadcast action, Hanover and Wetmore games live on FN 95.5 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., Marysville boys at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1570/FM 94.1.