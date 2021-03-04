49.6 F
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Naming Rights Agreement For Arrowhead Stadium

By Derek Nester

Jayhawks Use Big Second Half to Overcome UTEP, 67-62

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend UTEP...
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Naming Rights Agreement For Arrowhead Stadium

Derek Nester
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) today announced that GEHA will...
Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

Bruce Dierking
Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed...
Heights Boys Advance, Lady Bulldogs Fall In Sub-State Basketball Monday

Bruce Dierking
Monday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Valley Heights Mustangs defeat the Washington County Tigers 50-39 in boys play. Valley heights will host top...
Royals Announce Extension With Hunter Dozier

Derek Nester
SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with third baseman...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) today announced that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium. Beginning with the 2021 NFL season, the home of the Chiefs will be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

GEHA and the Chiefs are committed to ensuring Arrowhead Stadium remains the identity of the stadium.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

Today’s announcement marks an expansion of the already robust partnership between GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs, which has grown significantly since the relationship was first announced in July 2019, when GEHA became the club’s Exclusive Health, Dental and Vision Plan Partner. GEHA is a national leader in providing medical and dental plans to more than 2 million federal employees, retired military and their families worldwide. Both GEHA and the Chiefs are deeply committed to promoting their missions of driving and supporting health and wellness. The naming rights deal provides a highly visible platform to support GEHA’s efforts to empower its members to be healthy and well.

“Expanding our commitment to the team and community with naming rights for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the natural extension of the partnership we first put in place with the Chiefs in 2019,” said Shannon Horgan, GEHA’s chief growth officer. “Through our relationship with the Chiefs, we have been able to accelerate awareness of GEHA’s mission, the breadth of our provider networks, and the quality of our health plans. The opportunity to grow our brand helps us reinvest in the families and individuals we serve and will be an invaluable benefit to current and future GEHA members. Expanding this partnership will help GEHA do what we do best – serve those who serve us.”

The long-term contract runs through the end of the current lease agreement with Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Stadium staff will begin integrating GEHA branding and logo assets throughout the venue in the coming months, and stadium signage will be in place by the kickoff to the 2021 Chiefs season in September – the 50th season for the Chiefs in iconic Arrowhead Stadium.

About GEHA

GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.) is a nonprofit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees. For 83 years, GEHA has been dedicated to providing products and services that empower our members to be healthy and well through access to quality, affordable health care. Approximately 5.2 million active and retired federal employees participate in federal medical and dental plans and GEHA is one of the largest providers, covering more than 2 million federal employees, retirees, military retirees and their dependents. The company employs 1,500 people in the Kansas City area and nationwide and is headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Mo. GEHA is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City metro area and is actively involved in the community through the investment of time, resources and goodwill. For more information, visit geha.com.

Kansas Senate Republicans Swiftly Shut Door On Proposed Medicaid Expansion Amendment

Derek Nester
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas were dealt a blow Wednesday after an amendment to do just...
Legislature Moves Quickly To Spare Kansas Towns From Financial Ruin Over Gas Bills

Derek Nester
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers moved with lightning speed Wednesday to pass legislation providing $100 million in low-interest loans to...
Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
Derek Nester
Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
