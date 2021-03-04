49.6 F
Wichita
Friday, March 5, 2021
type here...
College Sports

Jayhawks Use Big Second Half to Overcome UTEP, 67-62

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Jayhawks Use Big Second Half to Overcome UTEP, 67-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend UTEP...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Naming Rights Agreement For Arrowhead Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) today announced that GEHA will...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

Bruce Dierking - 0
Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Heights Boys Advance, Lady Bulldogs Fall In Sub-State Basketball Monday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Monday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Valley Heights Mustangs defeat the Washington County Tigers 50-39 in boys play. Valley heights will host top...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce Extension With Hunter Dozier

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with third baseman...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend UTEP 67-62, in its final regular season game of the season inside Allen Fieldhouse Thursday.

The 15-point comeback was Kansas’ largest of the season that resulted in a win and the most since Jan. 15, 2018, when Kansas overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat West Virginia, 71-66.

KU improved to 19-8 on the season and the Jayhawks posted a 13-1 record in Allen Fieldhouse. UTEP fell to 12-11.

The first half was a keep-up battle for the Jayhawks as they struggled to find their rhythm and shot 8-of-29 from the field. UTEP opened up strong on a 9-2 run to start the game, while Kansas fell behind early.

The Jayhawks headed into break, trailing, 34-20.

It wasn’t until the last six minutes of the contest that the Jayhawks would bring the score to within one. Kansas junior David McCormack aided the comeback while on an 8-0 scoring run, bringing the score to 55-54. McCormack scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for the game, posting his sixth double-double of the season.

After UTEP capitalized on two made free-throws and a field goal, KU junior Ochai Agbaji retaliated with a 3-pointer to tie the ballgame at 59-59 with 3:12 to play. Agbaji led KU with 19 points, including a 3-for-6 night from beyond the arc.

Kansas took its first lead of the contest when McCormack recorded a traditional 3-point play drawing a foul while making a hook shot. The and-pone put the Jayhawks in front, 62-60 with 2:31 on the clock.

After a pair of UTEP free throws tied the game, KU senior guard Marcus Garrett took over in crunch time and was able to add two points to make the score 64-62 with 22 seconds left in the ballgame. Garrett would score 11 points with five assists and four steals for the game.

Following UTEP turnover, KU redshirt-freshman Dajuan Harris Jr. was fouled and drained a pair of free throws to give KU a 66-62 edge with 15 seconds remaining. After a UTEP miss, Agbaji closed the contest making one of two free throws to end the scoring.

STAT OF THE GAME

22-6: The Jayhawks outscored the Miners 22-6 in points in the paint after halftime, which was the key to overcoming a 15-point deficit.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

McCormack’s Minute – With just under seven minutes left, KU junior David McCormack took over the game by scoring six-straight points for the Jayhawks in one minute to bring the Kansas deficit to just three at 55-52. McCormack’s spark would prove to be enough to help Kansas defeat UTEP.

NOTES

  • With its win, Kansas marked its 20th-straight win against non-conference opponents in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Being down by 14 at half, Kansas overcame a 14-point deficit, the largest halftime deficit in a win for the Jayhawks this season.
  • With David McCormack’s double-double, at least one Jayhawk has recorded a double-double in 14 games this season.
  • Trailing 55-54 with five minutes remaining, Kansas recorded its first win of the year when trailing with five minutes left on the clock.
  • Ochai Agbaji scored a team-leading 19 points, recording double digit points for the 22nd time this season, while leading the team in scoring in five games this season.
  • Agbaji recorded three made 3-point field goals, moving him into the top-20 in Kansas history for career 3-pointers with 138.
  • Marcus Garrett recorded four steals, pushing him ahead of both Tyshawn Taylor and Jerod Haase for all-time steals at Kansas. Garrett is 12th place in KU history with 175 career steals.
  • With his 11 points, Garrett scored in double figures for the 12th time this season and 36th of his career.

UP NEXT

Kansas will enter the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, March 13-13, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as the No. 2 or 3 seed. KU will open play in the event’s quarterfinals on Thursday, March 11.

Kansas is 76-28 all-time in postseason conference tournaments, including a 46-12 record in the Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks have won 15 league tourney titles with 11 of those in the Big 12 era and its last in 2018. Kansas is 20-3 in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals.

Previous articleKansas City Chiefs Announce Naming Rights Agreement For Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Senate Republicans Swiftly Shut Door On Proposed Medicaid Expansion Amendment

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas were dealt a blow Wednesday after an amendment to do just...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Legislature Moves Quickly To Spare Kansas Towns From Financial Ruin Over Gas Bills

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers moved with lightning speed Wednesday to pass legislation providing $100 million in low-interest loans to...
Read more
Agriculture News

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts

College Sports

Jayhawks Use Big Second Half to Overcome UTEP, 67-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend UTEP...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Naming Rights Agreement For Arrowhead Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) today announced that GEHA will...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the City of Mankato, Jewell County

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Mankato public water supply...
Read more