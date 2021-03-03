63.6 F
Wichita
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
type here...
KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

By Bruce Dierking

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

Bruce Dierking - 0
Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Heights Boys Advance, Lady Bulldogs Fall In Sub-State Basketball Monday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Monday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Valley Heights Mustangs defeat the Washington County Tigers 50-39 in boys play. Valley heights will host top...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce Extension With Hunter Dozier

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with third baseman...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Schedule Set For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Schedule Announced

Derek Nester - 0
Monday tips off sub state basketball, as the 6th seed Marysville Lady Bulldogs travel to Royal Valley, the number 3 seed. Fourth seed Washington...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Fredrickson Wins Wrestling Title; Bulldogs Compete Strong At State Wrestling

Bruce Dierking - 0
Marysville High School freshman Gable Fredrickson won the 113# championship in the class 1-2-3A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Salina. Senior Jack Hedke finished runner...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed Pleasant Ridge Friday night in 3A boys semifinals at Sabetha. Pleasant Ridge, 13-4 defeated Hiawatha 64-61. Top of the bracket saw top seed Royal Valley advance with a win over Oskaloosa 73-26, while 4th seed Nemaha Central was upended by five seed Jeff West 58-51. KNDY will air the bulldog boys game live Friday on AM 1570/FM 94.1.

Top seed Valley Heights girls took Republic County 62-15 in Tuesday night action, advancing to host 5th seed Horton Friday as they won over Mount Academy 46-41. Third seed Washington County Lady Tigers handled Valley Falls 49-26 and move on to face Riverside Friday. Riverside knocked off 2nd seed Atchison County Community High School in a rout 60-27.

95.5 KNDY-FM BROADCAST PLANS

Thursday:
Linn vs. Wetmore Girls – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)
Hanover vs. Blue Valley Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)
Friday:
Linn vs. Wetmore Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)
Hanover vs. Axtell Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)

1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY BROADCAST PLAN
Friday:
Marysville vs. Pleasant Ridge Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Sabetha)

AREA TEAM SCHEDULE
Thursday
1A D II: Linn vs. Wetmore Girls – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)
1A D II: Hanover vs. Blue Valley Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)
1A D I: Jackson Heights vs. Clifton-Clyde Girls – 5:30 PM (@ Centralia)
1A D I: Frankfort vs. Doniphan West Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Centralia)
2A: Maur Hill vs. Riverside Boys – 5:30 PM (@Valley Heights)
2A: Valley Heights vs. Valley Falls Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Valley Heights)

Friday
1A D II: Linn vs. Wetmore Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)
1A D II: Hanover vs. Axtell Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)
1A D I: Frankfort vs. Troy Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Centralia)
1A D I: Centralia vs. Clifton-Clyde Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Centralia)
2A: Washington Co. vs. Riverside Girls – 5:30 PM (@Valley Heights)
2A: Valley Heights vs. Horton Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Valley Heights)
3A: Marysville vs. Pleasant Ridge Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Sabetha)
3A: Royal Valley vs. Jefferson West Boys – 8:00 PM (@Sabetha)

Saturday Championships: Girls 2 PM & Boys 5 PM

Previous articleBoil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Mankato, Jewell County
Next articleGo Catch Some Trout at Glen Elder!

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Fraudsters Bilk Kansas Unemployment System For Up To $600M, Audit Concludes

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A report issued Wednesday by the Legislature’s auditing division estimates up to $600 million in fraudulent unemployment claims may...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Go Catch Some Trout at Glen Elder!

Derek Nester - 0
February was obviously extremely cold, the lakes and ponds froze over, and the weather did not allow most anglers to venture outside for very...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

Bruce Dierking - 0
Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Mankato, Jewell County

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Mankato, located in Jewell...
Read more