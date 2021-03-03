Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed Pleasant Ridge Friday night in 3A boys semifinals at Sabetha. Pleasant Ridge, 13-4 defeated Hiawatha 64-61. Top of the bracket saw top seed Royal Valley advance with a win over Oskaloosa 73-26, while 4th seed Nemaha Central was upended by five seed Jeff West 58-51. KNDY will air the bulldog boys game live Friday on AM 1570/FM 94.1.

Top seed Valley Heights girls took Republic County 62-15 in Tuesday night action, advancing to host 5th seed Horton Friday as they won over Mount Academy 46-41. Third seed Washington County Lady Tigers handled Valley Falls 49-26 and move on to face Riverside Friday. Riverside knocked off 2nd seed Atchison County Community High School in a rout 60-27.

95.5 KNDY-FM BROADCAST PLANS

Thursday:

Linn vs. Wetmore Girls – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)

Hanover vs. Blue Valley Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)

Friday:

Linn vs. Wetmore Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)

Hanover vs. Axtell Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)

1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY BROADCAST PLAN

Friday:

Marysville vs. Pleasant Ridge Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Sabetha)

AREA TEAM SCHEDULE

Thursday

1A D II: Linn vs. Wetmore Girls – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)

1A D II: Hanover vs. Blue Valley Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)

1A D I: Jackson Heights vs. Clifton-Clyde Girls – 5:30 PM (@ Centralia)

1A D I: Frankfort vs. Doniphan West Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Centralia)

2A: Maur Hill vs. Riverside Boys – 5:30 PM (@Valley Heights)

2A: Valley Heights vs. Valley Falls Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Valley Heights)

Friday

1A D II: Linn vs. Wetmore Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Axtell)

1A D II: Hanover vs. Axtell Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Axtell)

1A D I: Frankfort vs. Troy Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Centralia)

1A D I: Centralia vs. Clifton-Clyde Boys – 8:00 PM (@ Centralia)

2A: Washington Co. vs. Riverside Girls – 5:30 PM (@Valley Heights)

2A: Valley Heights vs. Horton Girls – 8:00 PM (@ Valley Heights)

3A: Marysville vs. Pleasant Ridge Boys – 5:30 PM (@ Sabetha)

3A: Royal Valley vs. Jefferson West Boys – 8:00 PM (@Sabetha)

Saturday Championships: Girls 2 PM & Boys 5 PM