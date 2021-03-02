Heights Boys Advance, Lady Bulldogs Fall In Sub-State Basketball Monday

Monday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Valley Heights Mustangs defeat the Washington County Tigers 50-39 in boys play. Valley heights will host top seed Valley Falls Thursday at 8, as Valley Falls beat Horton 63-28. Second seed Maur Hill won over Republic County 49-27 to advance, and they will face 3rd seed Riverside, a 60-27 winner over Atchison County Community High School.

Marysville Lady Bulldogs season came to an end at 9-10 Monday night falling at Royal Valley 66-51. Top seed Nemaha Central took Oskaloosa 74-39, 2nd seed Sabetha wins over Pleasant Ridge 65-18, and Jeff West took Hiawatha 40-31.

Tuesday night tip offs, Marysville boys will host Sabetha at 7 p.m. The Valley Heights Lady Mustangs entertain Republic County at 7, and in our broadcast feature, the Washington County Lady Tigers are home to Valley Falls, with the 6 p.m. tip off live on KNDY FM 95.5.

Valley Heights High School has announced that tickets for the Tuesday night game are available on the high school website, valleyheights.org.