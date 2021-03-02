57.9 F
KNDY Local Sports

Heights Boys Advance, Lady Bulldogs Fall In Sub-State Basketball Monday

By Bruce Dierking

Royals Announce Extension With Hunter Dozier

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with third baseman...
Read more
Sub-State Schedule Set For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Schedule Announced

Derek Nester - 0
Monday tips off sub state basketball, as the 6th seed Marysville Lady Bulldogs travel to Royal Valley, the number 3 seed. Fourth seed Washington...
Read more
Fredrickson Wins Wrestling Title; Bulldogs Compete Strong At State Wrestling

Bruce Dierking - 0
Marysville High School freshman Gable Fredrickson won the 113# championship in the class 1-2-3A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Salina. Senior Jack Hedke finished runner...
Read more
Jayhawks Take Down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, on Senior Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks took down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, Saturday...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Monday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Valley Heights Mustangs defeat the Washington County Tigers 50-39 in boys play. Valley heights will host top seed Valley Falls Thursday at 8, as Valley Falls beat Horton 63-28. Second seed Maur Hill won over Republic County 49-27 to advance, and they will face 3rd seed Riverside, a 60-27 winner over Atchison County Community High School.

Marysville Lady Bulldogs season came to an end at 9-10 Monday night falling at Royal Valley 66-51. Top seed Nemaha Central took Oskaloosa 74-39, 2nd seed Sabetha wins over Pleasant Ridge 65-18, and Jeff West took Hiawatha 40-31.

Tuesday night tip offs, Marysville boys will host Sabetha at 7 p.m. The Valley Heights Lady Mustangs entertain Republic County at 7, and in our broadcast feature, the Washington County Lady Tigers are home to Valley Falls, with the 6 p.m. tip off live on KNDY FM 95.5.

Valley Heights High School has announced that tickets for the Tuesday night game are available on the high school website, valleyheights.org.

 

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Read more
KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Read more
Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more
Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Fraudsters Bilk Kansas Unemployment System For Up To $600M, Audit Concludes

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A report issued Wednesday by the Legislature’s auditing division estimates up to $600 million in fraudulent unemployment claims may...
Read more

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more

Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Mankato, Jewell County

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Mankato, located in Jewell...
Read more
