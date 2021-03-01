Sub-State Schedule Set For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Schedule Announced

Monday tips off sub state basketball, as the 6th seed Marysville Lady Bulldogs travel to Royal Valley, the number 3 seed. Fourth seed Washington County boys host 5th seed Valley Heights, with the 7 p.m. game live on KNDY FM 95.5.

Tuesday night, 2nd seed Marysville boys host 7th seed Sabetha. Top seed Valley Heights Lady Mustangs host 8th seed Republic County, and 3rd seed Washington County is home to number 6 seed Valley Falls, tipping off at 6 on KNDY FM 95.5.

Winners advance to Thursday/Friday semifinals with Marysville Bulldog games live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 if they advance.

Class 1A teams advanced from quarterfinal play last week. Thursday night girls at Axtell it’s Linn versus Wetmore at 5:30 and Hanover/Blue Valley following at 8, both games live on KNDY FM 95.5. Thursday at Centralia Jackson Heights girls play Clifton-Clyde at 5:30, and Frankfort girls meet Doniphan West at 8. Friday boys play at Axtell has Linn facing Wetmore at 5:30, and Axtell hosting Hanover boys at 8 live on KNDY FM 95.5. At Centralia Friday, Frankfort boys face Troy at 5:30, and Centralia boys host Clifton-Clyde at 8.