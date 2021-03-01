34.3 F
KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Schedule Set For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Schedule Announced

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Schedule Set For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Schedule Announced

Derek Nester - 0
Monday tips off sub state basketball, as the 6th seed Marysville Lady Bulldogs travel to Royal Valley, the number 3 seed. Fourth seed Washington...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Fredrickson Wins Wrestling Title; Bulldogs Compete Strong At State Wrestling

Bruce Dierking - 0
Marysville High School freshman Gable Fredrickson won the 113# championship in the class 1-2-3A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Salina. Senior Jack Hedke finished runner...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Take Down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, on Senior Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks took down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, Saturday...
Read more
College Sports

West Virginia Pulls Away for 65-43 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 10/13 West Virginia used a big second half to pull away...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Men’s Basketball

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball has added a non-conference game and will host Texas-El Paso (UTEP), on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.,...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Monday tips off sub state basketball, as the 6th seed Marysville Lady Bulldogs travel to Royal Valley, the number 3 seed. Fourth seed Washington County boys host 5th seed Valley Heights, with the 7 p.m. game live on KNDY FM 95.5.

Tuesday night, 2nd seed Marysville boys host 7th seed Sabetha. Top seed Valley Heights Lady Mustangs host 8th seed Republic County, and 3rd seed Washington County is home to number 6 seed Valley Falls, tipping off at 6 on KNDY FM 95.5.

Winners advance to Thursday/Friday semifinals with Marysville Bulldog games live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 if they advance.

Class 1A teams advanced from quarterfinal play last week. Thursday night girls at Axtell it’s Linn versus Wetmore at 5:30 and Hanover/Blue Valley following at 8, both games live on KNDY FM 95.5. Thursday at Centralia Jackson Heights girls play Clifton-Clyde at 5:30, and Frankfort girls meet Doniphan West at 8. Friday boys play at Axtell has Linn facing Wetmore at 5:30, and Axtell hosting Hanover boys at 8 live on KNDY FM 95.5. At Centralia Friday, Frankfort boys face Troy at 5:30, and Centralia boys host Clifton-Clyde at 8.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Fraudsters Bilk Kansas Unemployment System For Up To $600M, Audit Concludes

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A report issued Wednesday by the Legislature’s auditing division estimates up to $600 million in fraudulent unemployment claims may...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Law Enforcement Pushes Back On Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Gray areas in a bill legalizing marijuana for medical use in Kansas are raising concerns among law...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Sen. Moran On Mission To Make Certain Kansas Vets Get Shot At COVID-19 Vaccine

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran met with military veterans Monday at Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on a mission...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

Derek Nester - 0
The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more

