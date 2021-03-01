Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation related to conservation practices. Due to public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing proceedings will be held via a video conferencing system to provide the opportunity for virtual participation online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation is proposing a revision to K.A.R. 11-9-5 which will provide for a one-time early payout of existing long-term state incentive contracts for landowners already enrolled in Conservation Reserve Program conservation practices under the Kansas Water Quality Buffer Initiative.

A copy of the proposed regulation, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone desiring to participate via video conference must pre-register and be provided with a video link. Written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, attn. Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least five working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.

