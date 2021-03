Marysville High School freshman Gable Fredrickson won the 113# championship in the class 1-2-3A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Salina.

Senior Jack Hedke finished runner up at 220#, and senior Elise Rose finished runner up in the girls 132# class.

MHS finishes 9th in boys team scoring. Juniors Beau Wassenberg and Patrick Smith lost both of their matches at state.