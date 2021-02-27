West Virginia Pulls Away for 65-43 Win Over K-State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 10/13 West Virginia used a big second half to pull away for a 65-43 win over K-State on Saturday. The Mountaineers improved to 17-6 (10-4 Big 12). K-State dropped to 7-19 (3-14 Big 12).

The hosts held a 26-22 halftime lead after a defensive first half that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers. K-State went just 7-for-25 from the field, while West Virginia was 9-for-27 in the half.

The hosts heated up in the second half and used a pair of key runs to seize control of the contest. West Virginia opened the second half with a quick 7-0 run to grab a 33-22 advantage. The Mountaineers followed with a 17-0 run later in the half to put the game away. The Mountaineers led by as many as 25.

Davion Bradford (11) and Mike McGuirl (10) were the only K-State players in double figures. K-State played without Nijel Pack.

Sean McNeil scored a game-high 16 for West Virginia. Derek Culver added 11 for the Mountaineers.

K-State hosts Iowa State on March 6.