College Sports

West Virginia Pulls Away for 65-43 Win Over K-State

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Jayhawks Take Down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, on Senior Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks took down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, Saturday...
College Sports

West Virginia Pulls Away for 65-43 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 10/13 West Virginia used a big second half to pull away...
College Sports

Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Men’s Basketball

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball has added a non-conference game and will host Texas-El Paso (UTEP), on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.,...
College Sports

Kansas Falls in Overtime to No. 14 Texas, 75-72

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AUSTIN, Texas – In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, the No. 17...
College Sports

McGuirl Sparks Senior Night Win Over 7/8 Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mike McGuirl scored 19 points (16 in the second half) to...
Derek Nester
Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 10/13 West Virginia used a big second half to pull away for a 65-43 win over K-State on Saturday. The Mountaineers improved to 17-6 (10-4 Big 12). K-State dropped to 7-19 (3-14 Big 12).

The hosts held a 26-22 halftime lead after a defensive first half that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers. K-State went just 7-for-25 from the field, while West Virginia was 9-for-27 in the half.

The hosts heated up in the second half and used a pair of key runs to seize control of the contest. West Virginia opened the second half with a quick 7-0 run to grab a 33-22 advantage. The Mountaineers followed with a 17-0 run later in the half to put the game away. The Mountaineers led by as many as 25.

Davion Bradford (11) and Mike McGuirl (10) were the only K-State players in double figures. K-State played without Nijel Pack.

Sean McNeil scored a game-high 16 for West Virginia. Derek Culver added 11 for the Mountaineers.

K-State hosts Iowa State on March 6.

Fraudsters Bilk Kansas Unemployment System For Up To $600M, Audit Concludes

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A report issued Wednesday by the Legislature’s auditing division estimates up to $600 million in fraudulent unemployment claims may...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Law Enforcement Pushes Back On Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Gray areas in a bill legalizing marijuana for medical use in Kansas are raising concerns among law...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Sen. Moran On Mission To Make Certain Kansas Vets Get Shot At COVID-19 Vaccine

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran met with military veterans Monday at Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on a mission...
Kansas Headlines

US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

Derek Nester - 0
The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting...
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information Regarding Shot Dog

Derek Nester - 0
On February 26th, at approximately 6:44 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office responded to an animal call located on E Road approximately...
