Wednesday, February 24, 2021
McGuirl Sparks Senior Night Win Over 7/8 Oklahoma

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mike McGuirl scored 19 points (16 in the second half) to lead K-State to a 62-57 win over No. 7/8 Oklahoma on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. It was the second straight win for K-State, who improved to 7-18 (3-13 Big 12). Oklahoma dropped to 14-6 (9-5 Big 12).

Oklahoma led by as many as seven in the first half, but K-State closed with a 7-2 run to tie things at 29-29 at the break. De’Vion Harmon scored 12 for the Sooners, while Davion Bradford’s nine points led the way for K-State in the opening half.

K-State used a quick 9-0 burst early in the second half to grab a 38-31 advantage. Oklahoma responded with a run of their own to reclaim the lead at 44-40 midway through the half. Austin Reaves heated up, scoring 10 straight Oklahoma points to keep the Sooners in front.

McGuirl had the answer, however, as K-State’s lone senior connected three times from long range as part of an 11-0 run for the Cats. K-State led 58-53 with just over one minute remaining in the contest.

A pair of makes from Reaves pulled the Sooners within one with 16 seconds remaining. Nijel Pack pushed the K-State lead back to three with two makes at the foul line. Reaves missed a long three pointer, and DaJuan Gordon finished off the K-State victory at the line.

McGuirl connected on five makes from deep in the win. He also added seven rebounds on the evening. Bradford added 13 points and eight boards. Gordon added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Pack dished out nine assists for the Wildcats.

Reaves finished with a game-high 25 for the Sooners. Harmon was the only other player in double figures with 13, but K-State limited him to just one point in the second half.

K-State travels to West Virginia this weekend.

