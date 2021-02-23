44.9 F
College Sports

Kansas Falls in Overtime to No. 14 Texas, 75-72

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas – In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in overtime, inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s Big 12 battled marked the first game since Nov., 27, 2019 that the Jayhawks played into overtime, when Kansas defeated Dayton, 90-84 in the title game of the Maui Invitational.

The overtime effort was a tale of two halves for the Jayhawks, as Kansas used the first half to jump out to a 43-32 lead going into the break. At that point, Kansas had shot 48.5% (16-of-33) from the field, while leading all but four minutes of play.

In the second half, the Longhorns closed in on the Jayhawks with a 15-3 run, which helped Texas take the lead at 57-54 with 9:10 remaining. Despite giving up its lead, Kansas stayed to within five points and was able to draw close in the final minutes.

Trailing by two on their final possession, Kansas Junior David McCormack collected a Marcus Garrett miss and tied the game at 66-66 to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Longhorns were able to pull ahead and hold off the Jayhawks, 75-72.

Kansas shot 40% (26-of-65) from the field, while forcing Texas into 17 turnovers. The Longhorns were able to control the rebound battle, 50-38, while shooting 37% (23-of-61) from the field.

NOTES

  • Kansas’ 43 first half points marks the sixth time this season KU has scored 40 or more points in the first half, including the second in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks scored 49 points against TCU on January 5.
  • The overtime effort was Kansas’ first game of the season and the last overtime game since Nov. 27, 2019, when the Jayhawks defeated Dayton, 90-84, in the Maui Invitational title game. 
  • Five Jayhawks scored in double-figures on Tuesday, including Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Bryce Thompson, marking the sixth time this season and second straight game Kansas had five or more players in double-figures. The Jayhawks are 4-2 in those games. 
  • Junior Ochai Agbaji connected on 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, marking his 13th game this season with three or more 3-pointers in a game, including the 21st of his career.
  • Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson brought down 13 rebounds, marking the 21st time this season he grabbed five or more. Wilson leads KU and ranks third in the Big 12 which 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Paired with his 13 rebounds, Wilson scored 16 points, marking his ninth double-double this season including his second-straight and sixth in his last seven games. 
  • Freshman Bryce Thompson scored 11 points, a season-high in Big 12 Conference play and the most since scoring 12 points against Gonzaga on November 26.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its last home game of the regular-season against Baylor on Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Kansas leads the all-time series with Baylor, 33-7, including a 17-1 in games played in Lawrence, 16-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Baylor defeated Kansas, 77-69, on Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas.

