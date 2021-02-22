35.6 F
College Sports

Kansas Adds Jake Schoonover to Coaching Staff

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Kansas Adds Jake Schoonover to Coaching Staff

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football coach Les Miles announced Monday that Jake Schoonover has...
Kansas Sports

1A KSHSAA Sub-State Basketball Assignments Announced

CLASS 1A - DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS SUB-STATES (February 25, 26, March 4-6) #1 Attica – Clay McDaniel, Manager – Argonia, Attica, Cunningham, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Kiowa-South...
College Sports

Late Run Lifts K-State Over TCU, 62-54

Courtesy of K-State Athletics FORT WORTH, Texas – K-State placed three players in double figures and picked up...
College Sports

No. 23 Kansas Outlasts No. 15 Texas Tech, 67-61, for Fifth Straight Win

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas led wire-to-wire in a hotly contested battle to defeat...
KNDY Local Sports

1A Sub-State Tournament Seedings Set

1A sub state basketball pairings were released Saturday, with quarterfinal play beginning this Thursday and Friday. Hanover number 1 and Wetmore number 2 girls’ and...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football coach Les Miles announced Monday that Jake Schoonover has been hired as the program’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Schoonover brings more than 10 years of coaching experience with him to the Jayhawks.

“We are excited to be adding Jacob to our coaching staff,” Miles said. “He is a hard-working coach with an impressive background. He has extensive experience with linebackers and special teams, making him a strong fit with our staff. He has a proven track record of coordinating good special teams units and developing defensive players. He also has premium experience recruiting Kansas, Missouri and this entire region.

“This will also allow Jonathan Wallace to focus solely on coaching our deep and talented running back group.”

Schoonover comes to Kansas after spending the past three seasons at Bowling Green. He joined the staff in 2018 as linebackers coach, before adding special teams responsibilities one season later. He also coached safeties during his time with the Falcons.

This past season, Bowling Green was second in the MAC in kickoff returns and fourth in punt returns. The Falcons also ranked fifth in field goal percentage and were perfect on extra-point attempts. In 2019, Bowling Green’s special teams unit blocked a punt, blocked a field goal and forced two muffed kicks in the same game, topping rival Toledo 20-7.

Also in 2020, linebacker Darren Anders finished fifth in the MAC in tackles per game at 11.0 and was named Academic All-MAC.

Prior to his time at Bowling Green, Schoonover spent seven seasons at Illinois State. He began his career with the Redbirds as the linebackers coach in 2011, before adding the title of special teams coordinator in 2013.

Schoonover mentored some of the top linebackers in the history of the Illinois State program during his time there, including middle linebacker Pat Meehan, who earned back-to-back first-team all-conference honors.

In his role as special teams coordinator, Schoonover worked with kicker Nick Aussieker, who finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 310 points. In 2014, punter CJ Laros earned second-team all-conference honors and averaged 40.6 yards per punt, which went down as the third-best single-season mark in school history.

The Redbirds also had a prolific return game under Schoonover, similar to Bowling Green. In his first year, Illinois State returned both a punt and a kickoff in the same season for the first time in more than five years. Punt returner Tevin Allen also earned postseason honors for the Redbirds, averaging a league-best 27.9 yards per return.

Schoonover spent the 2010 season at Illinois Wesleyan, where he coached defensive backs and assisted with special teams duties. In 2009, Schoonover was an assistant at Illinois State, working with the program’s offensive line and wide receivers.

He played collegiately at Missouri Western State, where he started 30 games at linebacker and was a team captain. He played two seasons for the arena league Peoria Pirates as a linebacker and wide receiver.

Schoonover earned a degree in physical education from Missouri Western in 2008 and received a master’s degree in sports management with a concentration in administration in 2010 from American Public University.

Schoonover and his wife, Katherine, have one son, Jackson, and one daughter, Kenley.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

U.S. Sen. Moran On Mission To Make Certain Kansas Vets Get Shot At COVID-19 Vaccine

By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran met with military veterans Monday at Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on a mission...
Kansas Headlines

US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting...
Kansas Headlines

Tractor Supply Company Announces Agreement to Acquire Orscheln Farm and Home

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it has entered...
Kansas Headlines

SPP Raises Energy Emergency To Level 2; Urges Continued Energy Conservation

At 6:20 p.m. Central time on Feb. 17, SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2. The alert will remain in...
Kansas Headlines

Energy Emergency Alert Lowers To Level 1

Effective at 1:15 p.m. Central time, SPP has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area. Generation is...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
