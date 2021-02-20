Late Run Lifts K-State Over TCU, 62-54

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – K-State placed three players in double figures and picked up a 62-54 road victory over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth. The Cats improved to 6-18 (2-13 Big 12). TCU dropped to 11-9 (4-7 Big 12).

The first half featured several ties and lead changes. A late layup by Mike McGuirl tied things up at 29-29 at the break. McGuirl had 12 points in the half, hitting five of his eight shots with a pair of makes from behind the arc. The Cats had nine assists on their 13 made field goals with 18 points in the paint in the opening 20 minutes. TCU stayed in the game by outscoring K-State 10-0 at the foul line in the first half.

The hosts held a 51-46 lead with five minutes remaining. K-State responded with a 10-0 run, highlighted by five straight points by Selton Miguel, as the Cats took a 56-51 advantage. K-State took care of business at the foul line down the stretch to secure the victory. The Cats also limited TCU to just 7-of-26 shooting in the second half.

McGuirl scored a game-high 16 points. Nijel Pack (12) and Davion Bradford (10) also reached double figures. McGuirl added nine rebounds and six assists on the day. Pack added five assists, as K-State finished with 15 assists in the win.

RJ Nembhard scored 14 for TCU. Mike Miles was the only other player in double figures for TCU with 13. TCU was just 15-for-47 from the field and 4-for-18 from behind the arc.

K-State hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday evening.