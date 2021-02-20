39.2 F
Late Run Lifts K-State Over TCU, 62-54

By Derek Nester

Late Run Lifts K-State Over TCU, 62-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics FORT WORTH, Texas – K-State placed three players in double figures and picked up...
No. 23 Kansas Outlasts No. 15 Texas Tech, 67-61, for Fifth Straight Win

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas led wire-to-wire in a hotly contested battle to defeat...
1A Sub-State Tournament Seedings Set

Derek Nester - 0
1A sub state basketball pairings were released Saturday, with quarterfinal play beginning this Thursday and Friday. Hanover number 1 and Wetmore number 2 girls’ and...
Hamel to Resign at Rock Hills

Dusty Deines - 0
Rock Hills High School football coach Colby Hamel has announced that he will be resigning from his positions at the school effective at the...
Kansas Pulls Away for 59-41 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas used a strong second half to pull away for a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – K-State placed three players in double figures and picked up a 62-54 road victory over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth. The Cats improved to 6-18 (2-13 Big 12). TCU dropped to 11-9 (4-7 Big 12).

The first half featured several ties and lead changes. A late layup by Mike McGuirl tied things up at 29-29 at the break. McGuirl had 12 points in the half, hitting five of his eight shots with a pair of makes from behind the arc. The Cats had nine assists on their 13 made field goals with 18 points in the paint in the opening 20 minutes. TCU stayed in the game by outscoring K-State 10-0 at the foul line in the first half.

The hosts held a 51-46 lead with five minutes remaining. K-State responded with a 10-0 run, highlighted by five straight points by Selton Miguel, as the Cats took a 56-51 advantage. K-State took care of business at the foul line down the stretch to secure the victory. The Cats also limited TCU to just 7-of-26 shooting in the second half.

McGuirl scored a game-high 16 points. Nijel Pack (12) and Davion Bradford (10) also reached double figures. McGuirl added nine rebounds and six assists on the day. Pack added five assists, as K-State finished with 15 assists in the win.

RJ Nembhard scored 14 for TCU. Mike Miles was the only other player in double figures for TCU with 13. TCU was just 15-for-47 from the field and 4-for-18 from behind the arc.

K-State hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday evening.

US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

Derek Nester - 0
The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting...
Kansas Headlines

Tractor Supply Company Announces Agreement to Acquire Orscheln Farm and Home

Derek Nester - 0
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it has entered...
Kansas Headlines

SPP Raises Energy Emergency To Level 2; Urges Continued Energy Conservation

Derek Nester - 0
At 6:20 p.m. Central time on Feb. 17, SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2. The alert will remain in...
Kansas Headlines

Energy Emergency Alert Lowers To Level 1

Derek Nester - 0
Effective at 1:15 p.m. Central time, SPP has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area. Generation is...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
