1A Sub-State Tournament Seedings Set

1A sub state basketball pairings were released Saturday, with quarterfinal play beginning this Thursday and Friday.

Hanover number 1 and Wetmore number 2 girls’ and boys’ teams are top seeds in the Axtell sub state and receive a bye in the first round. Thursday night, 5th seed Axtell girls tip at 4th seed Blue Valley, and 3rd seed Linn girls host 6th seed Pike Valley. Semifinals are the following Thursday and Friday, March 4th/5th at Axtell High School, with the championship Saturday March 6th.

In the Centralia sub state, Jackson Heights girls are top seed with a bye, 2nd seed Doniphan West will host Troy, 3rd seed Frankfort girls host Onaga this Thursday, and 5th seed Centralia girls tip off at Clifton-Clyde. Clifton-Clyde boys are top seed with a bye, 2nd seed Frankfort boys will host Onaga Thursday, 3rd seed Jackson Heights hosts Troy, and 4th seed Centralia boys will host Doniphan West. Winners advance to semifinals the following Thursday and Friday, March 4th/5th at Centralia, with the championship Saturday, March 6th.