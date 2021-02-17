20.8 F
Kansas to Take on Kansas State in Manhattan Wednesday

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5) takes a three-game winning streak into the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State (5-17,...
Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State,...
K-State Falls at Oklahoma State, 67-60

Courtesy of K-State Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. – K-State couldn't overcome a slow start offensively, as Oklahoma State picked...
Kansas Cruises to 97-64 Victory over Iowa State

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from...
OKC Thunder Announce Schedule Changes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 – The following changes to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule were announced today by the NBA.
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5) takes a three-game winning streak into the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State (5-17, 1-12) Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is coming off a 64-50 win at Iowa State on Feb. 13. The Jayhawks have won three straight and four of its last five outings. Kansas State is looking to end a 12-game losing skid after its 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State Feb. 13.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 200-94, and has won 12 of the last 13 matchups, including a 74-51 win on Feb. 2, 2021, in Allen Fieldhouse. Since Feb. 12, 1994, Kansas has won 61 of the last 67 meetings with K-State. This series started in 1907 and Kansas is 79-47 in Manhattan meetings, including 27-5 in Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas Notables

  • KU is vying to win its 10th league game for the 27th consecutive season. The current 26-year streak with 10-plus league wins is the longest active streak in the nation. KU has won 10 conference games 57 times overall.
  • Kansas is 9-5 in Big 12 play, which is tied for the most wins in the league with Baylor (9-0). KU is third in the league standings, just behind Oklahoma (8-4).
  • Kansas is No. 11 in NET nationally in strength of schedule, which is second in the Big 12 behind Iowa State at No. 4. To show how tough the Big 12 is, Kansas’ NET is No. 20, which is fifth in the conference.
  • Kansas’ 11 Quadrant 1 games played in 2020-21 are tied for the most in the Big 12 with West Virginia, Iowa State and Kansas State. The 11 Q1 games played rank tied for third nationally. Kansas is 4-7 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 3-0 vs. Q2, 1-0 vs. Q3, 5-0 vs. Q4.
  • Five of Kansas’ seven losses have been to ranked teams and the other two losses are to teams that have moved into the top 25 of either the Associated Press or Coaches’ polls (at Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State).
  • Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.8 boards per game, which is first among league freshmen. His seven double-doubles are second overall in the Big 12. He has four straight DDs which is a KU freshman record.
  • Junior David McCormack leads Kansas in Big 12 scoring at 14.2 ppg and he is averaging 16.4 points in his last seven games with two double-doubles. His five double-doubles this season are third most in the Big 12.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to host No. 15/11 Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 38-6, including a 19-1 mark in Lawrence, with all 20 meetings in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 58-57, on Dec. 17, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.

Effective at 1:15 p.m. Central time, SPP has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area. Generation is...
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Regional Power Shortages, Record Chill Force More Blackouts In Kansas

By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Operators of the regional power grid again ordered utilities to implement rolling blackouts Tuesday morning to conserve...
SPP Restores Load, Anticipates Fluctuating Conditions will Continue to Evolve

On Monday, February, 15 at 11:30 a.m., the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which balances electricity production and use for a 14-state region including Kansas, declared an Energy Emergency...
Second Case of UK Variant Identified in Kansas

TOPEKA – A second Kansas case of the United Kingdom, or UK, variant known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in Sedgwick County. The...
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
