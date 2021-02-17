Kansas to Take on Kansas State in Manhattan Wednesday

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5) takes a three-game winning streak into the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State (5-17, 1-12) Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is coming off a 64-50 win at Iowa State on Feb. 13. The Jayhawks have won three straight and four of its last five outings. Kansas State is looking to end a 12-game losing skid after its 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State Feb. 13.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 200-94, and has won 12 of the last 13 matchups, including a 74-51 win on Feb. 2, 2021, in Allen Fieldhouse. Since Feb. 12, 1994, Kansas has won 61 of the last 67 meetings with K-State. This series started in 1907 and Kansas is 79-47 in Manhattan meetings, including 27-5 in Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas Notables

KU is vying to win its 10th league game for the 27th consecutive season. The current 26-year streak with 10-plus league wins is the longest active streak in the nation. KU has won 10 conference games 57 times overall.

Kansas is 9-5 in Big 12 play, which is tied for the most wins in the league with Baylor (9-0). KU is third in the league standings, just behind Oklahoma (8-4).

Kansas is No. 11 in NET nationally in strength of schedule, which is second in the Big 12 behind Iowa State at No. 4. To show how tough the Big 12 is, Kansas’ NET is No. 20, which is fifth in the conference.

Kansas’ 11 Quadrant 1 games played in 2020-21 are tied for the most in the Big 12 with West Virginia, Iowa State and Kansas State. The 11 Q1 games played rank tied for third nationally. Kansas is 4-7 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 3-0 vs. Q2, 1-0 vs. Q3, 5-0 vs. Q4.

Five of Kansas’ seven losses have been to ranked teams and the other two losses are to teams that have moved into the top 25 of either the Associated Press or Coaches’ polls (at Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State).

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.8 boards per game, which is first among league freshmen. His seven double-doubles are second overall in the Big 12. He has four straight DDs which is a KU freshman record.

Junior David McCormack leads Kansas in Big 12 scoring at 14.2 ppg and he is averaging 16.4 points in his last seven games with two double-doubles. His five double-doubles this season are third most in the Big 12.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to host No. 15/11 Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 38-6, including a 19-1 mark in Lawrence, with all 20 meetings in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 58-57, on Dec. 17, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.