College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 59-41 Win Over K-State

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas used a strong second half to pull away for a 59-41 victory over K-State on Wednesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first half was a defensive battle, as the teams combined for 1-for-19 shooting from behind the arc. K-State (5-18, 1-13 Big 12) kept it close behind 10 points off the bench from DaJuan Gordon. Gordon had five of K-State’s eight made field goals in the opening 20 minutes. The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) closed the half with an 8-2 burst to take a 26-17 halftime lead.

K-State trailed by just four (30-26) with 14 minutes remaining, but Kansas used a key 14-3 run to create some separation. A Christian Braun layup gave the Jayhawks a 44-29 lead with 9:26 remaining, and the visitors pulled away from there. Kansas led by as many as 24 down the stretch.

After a tough first half, Kansas shot 50 percent from the field in the second half. Marcus Garrett scored 14 for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson added 11. Kansas capitalized on K-State mistakes throughout the evening, scoring 29 points off of 18 Wildcat turnovers.

Gordon was the only K-State player in double figures with 12. Nijel Pack added six points, five assists and four rebounds. Antonio Gordon had six points and seven rebounds.

K-State travels to TCU on Saturday.

