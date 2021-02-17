12.5 F
Wichita
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
type here...
College Sports

Jayhawks Top Wildcats, 59-41, in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 59-41 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas used a strong second half to pull away for a...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Top Wildcats, 59-41, in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks claimed its 10th conference win of the season, defeating the...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas to Take on Kansas State in Manhattan Wednesday

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5) takes a three-game winning streak into the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State (5-17,...
Read more
College Sports

Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State,...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls at Oklahoma State, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. – K-State couldn't overcome a slow start offensively, as Oklahoma State picked...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks claimed its 10th conference win of the season, defeating the Kansas State Wildcats, 59-41 in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown inside Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday.

Kansas’ 10 wins marked the 27th consecutive season with 10 or more wins in conference play, leading all of NCAA Division I. Kansas’ run dates back to the 1994-95 season, while Gonzaga holds the second longest at 24 consecutive seasons (1997-98 to current).

The Jayhawks were led by two players in double figures, including a team-high 14 points from senior Marcus Garrett, who shot 5-of-9 from the field in 30 minutes of play. Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson joined Garrett in double figures with 11 points, his 17th double figure scoring effort this season, including his seventh straight.

The story of the game for the Jayhawks was defensive play, holding Kansas State to a season-low 41 points. The Wildcats’ 41 points are the fewest the Jayhawks have allowed in a conference game since holding Nebraska to 39 points inside Allen Fieldhouse on February 17, 2007.

Kansas held Kansas State to shoot just 31% (18-of-58) from the field on Wednesday, the lowest shooting percentage KU has allowed in a conference game this season and the fewest overall since holding Omaha to shoot 27.4%. On the offensive end, the Jayhawks shot 38% (22-of-48), while scoring 32 points in the paint.

STAT OF THE GAME

27 – Kansas’ win on Wednesday marked the 27thconsecutive season with 10 or more wins in conference play, leading NCAA Division I. Kansas’ run dates back to the 1994-95 season, while Gonzaga holds the second longest at 24 consecutive seasons (1997-98 to current).

NOTES

  • Kansas’ win gave the Jayhawks their fifth-straight win against Kansas State and made the series 201-94 in favor of the Jayhawks.
  • Head Coach Bill Self improved to 517-116 while at Kansas, 724-221 all-time and 37-6 against Kansas State, all while at KU.
  • Kansas allowed only 17 points in the first half, the fewest allowed in any half this season. Kansas previously allowed 19 points in its win over TCU on January 28.
  • The Wildcats’ 41 points are the fewest the Jayhawks have allowed in a conference game since holding Nebraska to 39 points inside Allen Fieldhouse on February 17, 2007.
  • Kansas and Kansas State combined for 100 points on Wednesday, the fewest points since combining for 90 points (53-37) against Oklahoma State on March 7, 1999.
  • Kansas held Kansas State to shoot just 31% (18-of-58) from the field on Wednesday, the lowest shooting percentage KU has allowed in a conference game this season and the fewest overall since holding Omaha to shoot 27.4%.
  • Ochai Agbaji started his 70th career game on Wednesday, starting all 70 games consecutively.
  • Kansas senior Marcus Garrett scored a team-high 14 points on 5-of-9 from the floor, marking his 33rd career game in double figures and ninth this year. Garrett has now led the Jayhawks in scoring in six career games, four of which have come this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host No. 15/11 Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 38-6, including a 19-1 mark in Lawrence, with all 20 meetings in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 58-57, on Dec. 17, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.

Previous articleEnergy Emergency Alert Lowers To Level 1
Next articleKansas Pulls Away for 59-41 Win Over K-State

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

SPP Raises Energy Emergency To Level 2; Urges Continued Energy Conservation

Derek Nester - 0
At 6:20 p.m. Central time on Feb. 17, SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2. The alert will remain in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Energy Emergency Alert Lowers To Level 1

Derek Nester - 0
Effective at 1:15 p.m. Central time, SPP has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area. Generation is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Regional Power Shortages, Record Chill Force More Blackouts In Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Operators of the regional power grid again ordered utilities to implement rolling blackouts Tuesday morning to conserve...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

SPP Restores Load, Anticipates Fluctuating Conditions will Continue to Evolve

Derek Nester - 0
On Monday, February, 15 at 11:30 a.m., the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which balances electricity production and use for a 14-state region including Kansas, declared an Energy Emergency...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

SPP Raises Energy Emergency To Level 2; Urges Continued Energy Conservation

Derek Nester - 0
At 6:20 p.m. Central time on Feb. 17, SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2. The alert will remain in...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 59-41 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas used a strong second half to pull away for a...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Top Wildcats, 59-41, in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks claimed its 10th conference win of the season, defeating the...
Read more