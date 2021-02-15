KNDY Area School & Activity Cancellations For Tuesday 2/16

Updated 4:25 PM 2/15 – Tune to KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 for the latest updates.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
- Diller-Odell Public Schools
- Fairbury Public Schools
- Highland Community College – Baileyville
- Highland Community College – Wamego
- Kansas State University – Manhattan
- Manhattan Area Technical College
- Pawnee City Public Schools
- Southeast Community College – All Campuses
- Southern Public Schools
- USD 108 – Washington County
- USD 113 – Prairie Hills
- USD 115 – Nemaha Central
- USD 223 – Barnes/Hanover/Linn
- USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde
- USD 322 – Onaga/Havensville/Wheaton
- USD 323 – Rock Creek
- USD 364 – Marysville
- USD 380 – Vermillion/Frankfort/Centralia
- USD 384 – Blue Valley/Randolph
- USD 498 – Valley Heights
ACTIVITIES
- Hanover vs. Onaga High School Basketball moved to Thursday 2/18
- Axtell vs. Troy High School Basketball moved to Thursday 2/18
- Marysville vs. Silver Lake High School Basketball Cancelled
- Valley Heights vs. Clifton-Clyde High School Basketball Cancelled
OTHER
- Marshall County Agency on Aging – No Public Transportation
- Marshall County Agency on Aging – No Meals on Wheels
- Washington County Senior Meal Sites – Closed, No Delivery (Hanover & Washington)