Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

By Derek Nester

Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State,...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State, 64-50, for the second time in three days Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum. Jayhawk redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson recorded his fourth-straight double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead KU.

Wilson was joined in double-figures by junior David McCormack (13) and sophomore Christian Braun (11), while senior Marcus Garrett added a team-high five steals and five assists.

Iowa State was able to jump out to the early advantage, leading Kansas by as many eight in the first half. Kansas able to keep it within single digits, before knotting the game at half time, 24-24.

Kansas gained its first lead at the 19:22 mark in the second half on a Braun layup, a lead KU would hold throughout the remainder of the game.

The Jayhawks would stretch their second-half lead to as many as 14 at 64-50, which held up as the final score. The Jayhawks shot just 36% (24-of-67) from the field in the game, while their defense proved worthy, forcing 23 turnovers and nine steals. Iowa State was led by 20 points from Jalen Coleman-Lands, while shooting 38% (17-of-45) from the field as a team.

NOTES

  • The win gave Kansas its fourth-straight win against Iowa State and made the series 186-66 in favor of the Jayhawks.
  • Iowa State’s 50 points ties the fewest points the Jayhawks have allowed this season. KU also held Omaha to 50 points on Dec. 11, 2020. The 50 points were also the fewest Iowa State has scored all season.
  • ISU had 23 turnovers, the third most the Jayhawks have forced this season and the most since forcing 26 at West Virginia on Feb. 6, 2021.
  • Senior Mitch Lightfoot drew two charges and now has a team-high 10 drawn charges this season.
  • Junior Ochai Agbaji registered two blocks, his first game with multiple blocks this season, including the third of his career.
  • Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson scored 22 points on 7-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, marking his sixth-straight game with 10+ points, including the 16th of his career.
  • With his 22 points and 10 rebounds, Wilson marked his fourth-straight game with a double-double, including a team-leading seven double-doubles this season.
  • Wilson’s 22 points marks his fourth 20+ point game of the season, with his career high of 23 points coming twice against Creighton and Kentucky earlier this year.
  • Junior David McCormack scored 13 points, marking his seventh-straight game scoring in double-figures and his 14th this season.
  • Senior Marcus Garrett swiped a season-high five steals, the most since stealing six his sophomore season against West Virginia on Jan. 19, 2019.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its second straight road game at Dillons Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas State, Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 16.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 200-94, and has won the last four meetings and 12 of the last 13 matchups. KU is 79-47 in meetings in Manhattan, including 27-5 in Bramlage Coliseum. KU won the first meeting this season, 74- 51, on Feb. 2, in Allen Fieldhouse.

