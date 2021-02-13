5.6 F
K-State Falls at Oklahoma State, 67-60

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – K-State couldn’t overcome a slow start offensively, as Oklahoma State picked up a 67-60 victory on Saturday in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State took advantage of K-State’s offensive struggles and led 35-19 at the break. K-State forced nine turnovers and held Cade Cunningham to just three points in the opening 20 minutes, but the Cats couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end. K-State went just 8-for-32 from the field and 0-for-8 from behind the arc in the first half.

After trailing by 20, K-State (5-17, 1-12 Big 12) used a 16-0 run to get back into the game. The offense picked up, as the Cats went 7-for-9 from the field to open the half. A Kaosi Ezeagu dunk pulled K-State within four (41-37) with 14:27 remaining. The Cowboys had the answer, however, and five straight makes by the hosts pushed their lead back to double digits.

Antonio Gordon had the first double-double of his K-State career with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Nijel Pack (14) and Davion Bradford (10) also reached double figures for K-State, who went 16-of-29 from the floor in the second half.

Cunningham finished with 15 points for Oklahoma State. Rondel Walker (10) and Bryce Williams also reached double digits for the Cowboys.

K-State returns home to host Kansas on Wednesday evening.

