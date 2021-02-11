OKC Thunder Announce Schedule Changes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 – The following changes to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule were announced today by the NBA.

The Thunder’s home game on Sunday, Feb. 14 versus the Milwaukee Bucks will now be played at 7 p.m. CST, while its game on Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Cleveland Cavaliers has been moved to 6 p.m. CST. The home contest against the Miami Heat on Monday, Feb. 22 will now begin at 8 p.m. CST and the road game at the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 4 has also been moved to an 8 p.m. CST start time.