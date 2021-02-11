Kansas Cruises to 97-64 Victory over Iowa State

8.5 F
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from Ochai Agbaji, as the Jayhawks cruised to a 97-64 win over the Iowa State Cyclone inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Paired with Agbaji, redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson finished with his third straight double-double and his sixth of the season after scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Agbaji led the team with 19 points, including tying a career-high five triples, while sophomore Christian Braun contributed 18 points of his own with five rebounds and a team-leading six assists.

Kansas got off to a hot start by opening the game on a 5-0 run and controlled the pace of the game from the start. The KU offense served as a model of efficiency, committing only one turnover in the first 30 minutes as KU was able to go into halftime with a 39-27 lead.

After coming out of the locker room, Kansas caught fire and built upon their lead.  Agbaji went on a tear, scoring 14 second half points.

Bryce Thompson, who is recovering from an injury, saw action for the first time since January 11. Thompson brought added energy for the Jayhawks in the second half, scoring a total of eight points, while grabbing four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes of playing time.

The Jayhawks held the Cyclones to 20% (5-for-25) shooting from behind the arc and dominated in the paint, outrebounding ISU 44-32 and outscoring them 50-24, on their way to victory.

In a game where every Jayhawk saw action on the floor, all but two of them scored, as Kansas got 24 points from the bench.

With the win, Kansas improves to 14-7 overall and 8-5 in Big 12 play.

STAT OF THE GAME 

6 – Tonight’s contest marks the sixth double-double of the season for Jalen Wilson, including his third-straight, which now leads the team for the most this season.

MOMENT OF THE GAME 

With the shot clocking winding down at the end of the first half, Jalen Wilson threw up a three-point attempt and found the net to give Kansas a double-digit lead and the momentum heading into the second half.

NOTES

  • Kansas set team highs for points (97), points in a half (58-2nd), field goal attempts (72), field goals made (38).
  • Thursday’s margin of victory of 33 points was the most in the series since Kansas’ 89-52 win in Lawrence on February 24, 2007, spanning 31 meetings between the two teams.
  • Kansas’ 97 points in regulation were the most against Iowa State since scoring 102 against the Cyclones on February 18, 2002.
  • Kansas scored 90+ points for the fifth time this season with 97 points.
  • Kansas improves to 5-1 when shooting 50% or better, shooting 53% tonight.
  • Eleven different Jayhawks scored on Thursday night.
  • Junior Ochai Agbaji finished with 19 points, his 19th game in double figures this season and fourth straight. Agbaji’s 19 points lead all scorers and was his highest scoring output in 10 games when he scored 19 points at TCU. 
  • Freshman Bryce Thompson played his first game since an injury sustained January 12th vs. Oklahoma State, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, and three assists, also adding two blocks. Thompson tied his career high and rebounds and set a new career high in assists. 
  • Redshirt Freshman Jalen Wilson scored 16 points on the night, his sixth straight outing with double figures and 15th of the season. 

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its second of back-to-back games at Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 13. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ABC.

Heading into the Feb. 11 game with Iowa State, Kansas leads the all-time series with ISU, 184-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last two, yet is 7-5 in the last 12 meetings. Kansas holds a 70-40 advantage in games played in Ames, including a 26-22 mark in Hilton Coliseum.

