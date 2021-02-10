14.1 F
Wichita
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
type here...
Professional Sports

Royals Acquire Andrew Benintendi

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Royals Acquire Andrew Benintendi

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 10, 2021) – The Royals announced tonight they have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from Boston...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Rally Falls Just Short Against No. 13 Texas, 80-77

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 13 Texas fought off a late K-State rally to escape with an 80-77 victory on Tuesday evening...
Read more
College Sports

Sunflower Showdown Moved to February 17th

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State's men's basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Cruises to 78-66 Win Over No. 23 Cowboys

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks caught fire in the second half and knocked off...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs/Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon, bringing...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 10, 2021) – The Royals announced tonight they have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from Boston in a three-team trade that sends outfielder Franchy Cordero and two players to be named to the Red Sox and outfielder Khalil Lee to the New York Mets, who acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and either a player to be named later or cash considerations from Boston.

Benintendi, 26, has spent his entire Major League career with the Red Sox. He was limited to 14 games in 2020 due to a right rib cage strain, but managed to draw 11 walks, which led the club through games of Aug. 11. In his last full season with the Sox, he slashed .266/.343/.431 (144-for-541), ranking tied for fifth in the American League with 40 doubles. The left-handed hitter was also fifth in the Majors, batting .326 (60-for-184) with two outs and tied for sixth with 44 two-out RBI. Defensively, he recorded nine outfield assists, which tied for sixth in the AL overall and ranked third among all left fielders.

Benintendi entered 2017 as Baseball America’s No. 1 prospect, and finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting to Aaron Judge. He leads the Majors with 32 outfield assists since ‘17, which included a career-high 12 in 2018, tying for the MLB lead. Benintendi has been Boston’s Opening Day left fielder in each of the last four seasons (2017-20), becoming the first Red Sox player to do that at age 26 or younger since Carl Yastrzemski (6 times, 1961-66). He recorded four hits and scored three runs in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series vs. the Dodgers, becoming the first player in Major League history to accomplish that in his first World Series game.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Benintendi attended the University of Arkansas, where he was named National Player of the Year by Baseball America in 2015 and also won the Dick Howser Trophy (top Division I player in the country) and the Golden Spikes Award (top amateur player). He was selected seventh overall by the Red Sox in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

Cordero was acquired by the Royals from San Diego on July 16, 2020, while Lee was selected in the third round by the Royals in the 2016 Draft.

Previous articleMitchell County Health Department Vaccine Update – 2/10/2021

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces 15 Historic Preservation Projects in Kansas to Receive Heritage Trust Fund Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Historic Sites Board of Review awarded $1,168,492 for 15 historic preservation projects across the state as part...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Jewell County Authorities Continue Search For Burr Oak Bank Robbery Suspect

Derek Nester - 0
On February 9, 2021 at approximately 9:45 am a white male approximately 6’ tall medium build wearing all black, carrying a black rifle entered...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Army Announces 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Deployment To Operation Atlantic Resolve

Derek Nester - 0
The U.S. Army announced Monday that Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

1st Infantry Division Launches Big Red One Year of Honor campaign

Derek Nester - 0
1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley leaders have announced 2021 as the Big Red One Year of Honor. This campaign is a yearlong celebration...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Royals Acquire Andrew Benintendi

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 10, 2021) – The Royals announced tonight they have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from Boston...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Health Department Vaccine Update – 2/10/2021

Derek Nester - 0
The updated case count for Kansas is included. Kansas had an increase of 1,934 new cases, 106 new deaths, and 91 new hospitalizations since...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more