14.4 F
Wichita
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
type here...
College Sports

Sunflower Showdown Moved to February 17th

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Sunflower Showdown Moved to February 17th

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State's men's basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Cruises to 78-66 Win Over No. 23 Cowboys

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks caught fire in the second half and knocked off...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs/Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon, bringing...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Drops Big 12 Battle to No. 17 West Virginia, 91-79

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a ranked matchup between Big 12 foes, No. 23 Kansas...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been pushed back a day to Wednesday, February 17 at 7 p.m., CT, the schools and Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday (February 9).

The re-scheduled game will now air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (114) in NCAA Division I history.

The Wildcats return to the court tonight at 7 p.m., CT when they take on No. 13/13 Texas (11-5, 5-4 Big 12).

Previous articleBreaking News: Armed Robbery In Burr Oak

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

U.S. Army Announces 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Deployment To Operation Atlantic Resolve

Derek Nester - 0
The U.S. Army announced Monday that Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

1st Infantry Division Launches Big Red One Year of Honor campaign

Derek Nester - 0
1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley leaders have announced 2021 as the Big Red One Year of Honor. This campaign is a yearlong celebration...
Read more
Agriculture News

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Noxious Weed Regulations

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, by the Kansas Department of Agriculture to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

New Open Enrollment Comes With Warnings

Derek Nester - 0
SMITH CENTER, Kan. – In response to the COVID-19 emergency, President Biden signed an executive order to allow an additional open enrollment period for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Sunflower Showdown Moved to February 17th

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State's men's basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Breaking News: Armed Robbery In Burr Oak

Derek Nester - 0
BOLOBOLO*CAUTION Armed Robbery in Burr Oak Kansas male subject wearing all black ARMED with a rifle driving a grey 2009 Dodge extended...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Army Announces 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Deployment To Operation Atlantic Resolve

Derek Nester - 0
The U.S. Army announced Monday that Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in...
Read more