KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 2/8/2021

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Sunflower Showdown Moved to February 17th

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State's men's basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Cruises to 78-66 Win Over No. 23 Cowboys

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks caught fire in the second half and knocked off...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs/Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon, bringing...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Drops Big 12 Battle to No. 17 West Virginia, 91-79

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a ranked matchup between Big 12 foes, No. 23 Kansas...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Marysville City Council met Monday, and approved a request that Marysville serve as host for a Boss Nationals car show the weekend of August 26-28. The 2020 event was cancelled to due Covid, and the ’21 event was to move to Davenport, Iowa. They will be unable to host due to continued Covid restrictions. As many as 1,000 cars could be involved, although organizers felt that 300-400 was more realistic. The car show would include a swap meet, live entertainment, and food vendors. Approval was given.

A revised estimate for phase one of the bark park was presented, and the volunteer group indicated that they have sufficient funds for the drive entrance, gravel parking, pedestrian bridge access, and fencing. Costs had risen some $8,000 from initial estimates. It is expected that work could begin this spring, at the site on the southeast corner of south 8th and Jackson streets. Council approved moving forward with the project.

City Convention and Tourism Committee recommended partnering with the Pony Express Barn Museum in hiring a full time Convention and Tourism Director for the city, with a $40,000 estimated salary to be shared, and responsibilities split. Michelle Whitesell was previously contracted for the position, but resigned early last year, and has filled in part time since. Council approved the request.

Discussion regarding council members attending meetings via Zoom conference drew concerned comments from several members. A limited approval was granted for the option, on a trial basis as necessary if the pandemic continues.

Council member Terry Hughes suggested adding a digital LED information sign to the south entrance on U.S. Highway 77, instead of a fixed welcome sign as approved with a directional signage agreement last meeting. Since the plan was approved, with a combination of private contributions, it was consensus to leave the project as submitted, and perhaps consider adding the digital signage in addition at a future time.

Approval was given for purchase of a new loader tractor for $126,000 with trade, and approval was given for a $444,000 bid for the Jenkins/Laramie street water line replacement project.

City Administrator Austin St. John reported that city fund balances, and sales tax revenues had increased as of the latest reports. January sales tax receipts were up some 10% from the same month a year ago.

He had spoken with engineers, and KDHE regarding options for lagoon improvements. The state is reportedly softening as to the idea of utilizing adjacent property at the site east of the river as a wetlands, which may allow the city an option of avoiding construction of a new settling cell.

A council workshop is planned February 18th at 6 p.m. Austin Watts recently completed officer training academy, and is starting work with the Marysville Police Department.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

U.S. Army Announces 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Deployment To Operation Atlantic Resolve

Derek Nester - 0
The U.S. Army announced Monday that Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

1st Infantry Division Launches Big Red One Year of Honor campaign

Derek Nester - 0
1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley leaders have announced 2021 as the Big Red One Year of Honor. This campaign is a yearlong celebration...
Read more
Agriculture News

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Noxious Weed Regulations

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, by the Kansas Department of Agriculture to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

New Open Enrollment Comes With Warnings

Derek Nester - 0
SMITH CENTER, Kan. – In response to the COVID-19 emergency, President Biden signed an executive order to allow an additional open enrollment period for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more

