Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 2/8/2021

Marysville City Council met Monday, and approved a request that Marysville serve as host for a Boss Nationals car show the weekend of August 26-28. The 2020 event was cancelled to due Covid, and the ’21 event was to move to Davenport, Iowa. They will be unable to host due to continued Covid restrictions. As many as 1,000 cars could be involved, although organizers felt that 300-400 was more realistic. The car show would include a swap meet, live entertainment, and food vendors. Approval was given.

A revised estimate for phase one of the bark park was presented, and the volunteer group indicated that they have sufficient funds for the drive entrance, gravel parking, pedestrian bridge access, and fencing. Costs had risen some $8,000 from initial estimates. It is expected that work could begin this spring, at the site on the southeast corner of south 8th and Jackson streets. Council approved moving forward with the project.

City Convention and Tourism Committee recommended partnering with the Pony Express Barn Museum in hiring a full time Convention and Tourism Director for the city, with a $40,000 estimated salary to be shared, and responsibilities split. Michelle Whitesell was previously contracted for the position, but resigned early last year, and has filled in part time since. Council approved the request.

Discussion regarding council members attending meetings via Zoom conference drew concerned comments from several members. A limited approval was granted for the option, on a trial basis as necessary if the pandemic continues.

Council member Terry Hughes suggested adding a digital LED information sign to the south entrance on U.S. Highway 77, instead of a fixed welcome sign as approved with a directional signage agreement last meeting. Since the plan was approved, with a combination of private contributions, it was consensus to leave the project as submitted, and perhaps consider adding the digital signage in addition at a future time.

Approval was given for purchase of a new loader tractor for $126,000 with trade, and approval was given for a $444,000 bid for the Jenkins/Laramie street water line replacement project.

City Administrator Austin St. John reported that city fund balances, and sales tax revenues had increased as of the latest reports. January sales tax receipts were up some 10% from the same month a year ago.

He had spoken with engineers, and KDHE regarding options for lagoon improvements. The state is reportedly softening as to the idea of utilizing adjacent property at the site east of the river as a wetlands, which may allow the city an option of avoiding construction of a new settling cell.

A council workshop is planned February 18th at 6 p.m. Austin Watts recently completed officer training academy, and is starting work with the Marysville Police Department.