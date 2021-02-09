Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Noxious Weed Regulations

MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, by the Kansas Department of Agriculture to consider the adoption of proposed regulations related to noxious weed species in Kansas. Due to public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing proceedings will be held via a video conferencing system to provide the opportunity for virtual participation online.

KDA is proposing rules and regulations to list the species designated as noxious weeds in Kansas and to set out the control methods that are to be applied to those weed species as required by the Noxious Weed Act. The proposed regulations, proposed revisions to existing regulations, and proposed revocation of existing regulations are set out in detail in K.A.R. 4-8-13, 4-8-14, and 4-8-27 through 4-8-48.

The text of these regulations, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone desiring to participate via video conference must pre-register to be provided with a video link. Written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, c/o Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodation in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least five working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.