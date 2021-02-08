15.4 F
Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV

By Derek Nester

College Sports

K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech...
College Sports

Kansas Drops Big 12 Battle to No. 17 West Virginia, 91-79

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a ranked matchup between Big 12 foes, No. 23 Kansas...
Professional Sports

Royals Invite 29 Players To Major League Spring Training

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 29 non-roster players to...
College Sports

Kansas at Texas Game Moved to Feb. 23 in Men’s Hoops

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas at Texas men’s basketball game has been moved to...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs/Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon, bringing their magical season to an end.

The Buccaneers raced out to a 15-point lead heading into halftime and didn’t look back, securing the second world championship in franchise history.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26-of-49 passes for 270 yards, finding tight end Travis Kelce a team-high 10 times for 133 yards, but the Buccaneers managed to generate consistent pressure and keep Kansas City’s offense off balance throughout the game.

The Chiefs had the initial lead, as kicker Harrison Butker hit a 49-yard field goal on Kansas City’s second drive of the game. Tampa Bay answered almost immediately, however, as Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard score.

Tampa Bay appeared poised to extend their advantage a possession later, but the Chiefs’ defense held Buccaneers’ tailback Ronald Jones out of the end zone on 4th-and-inches to turn the ball back over to Kansas City.

The Chiefs couldn’t get much going on offense though, and on the Buccaneers’ next possession, Brady found Gronkowski once again – this time for an 18-yard score – to push their advantage to double-digits.

Kansas City narrowed the deficit in the closing minutes of the half as Butker connected on a 34-yard field goal – bringing the margin within eight points – but Brady had the Buccaneers back in the end zone prior to the break when he found wide receiver Antonio Brown for an 8-yard score.

Penalties hurt the Chiefs mightily in the first half, as they tallied eight fouls for 95 yards.

The Chiefs cut into the Buccaneers’ lead following the break with another field goal, but Tampa Bay returned to the end zone a possession later when tailback Leonard Fournette broke free for a 27-yard touchdown.

Kansas City tried to muster a comeback as the fourth quarter got underway – driving inside the Buccaneers’ red zone – but the Chiefs couldn’t find the end zone and that was that.

It was a disappointing ending to a truly magical campaign, but based on what we’ve learned about this team over the last several years, this squad will use Sunday’s result as fuel to achieve their goals moving forward.

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
Kansas Headlines

FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university’s weekly student athlete testing...
Kansas Headlines

Bill Introduced Requiring All Sexual Assault Kits Be Submitted And Tested

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – This week the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) introduced legislation requiring that all Kansas law enforcement agencies adopt a written policy stating...
Kansas Headlines

UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
Agriculture News

KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m....
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
