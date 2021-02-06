21.6 F
Royals Invite 29 Players To Major League Spring Training

By Derek Nester

K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech...
Kansas Drops Big 12 Battle to No. 17 West Virginia, 91-79

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a ranked matchup between Big 12 foes, No. 23 Kansas...
Royals Invite 29 Players To Major League Spring Training

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 29 non-roster players to...
Kansas at Texas Game Moved to Feb. 23 in Men’s Hoops

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas at Texas men’s basketball game has been moved to...
Kansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas placed four players in double figures and used a big second...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 29 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitations are 14 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders and four outfielders.

Included in the 29 invitees are 25 players that were in the Royals’ organization last season. Among that group, the following were originally drafted by the Royals: pitchers Jonathan Bowlan (second round, 2018), Austin Cox (fifth round, 2018), Jon Heasley (13th round, 2018), Jake Kalish (32nd round, 2015), Jackson Kowar (first round, 2018), Asa Lacy (first round, 2020), Daniel Lynch (first round, 2018), Alec Marsh (second round, 2019) and Eric Skoglund (third round, 2014); catchers Nick Dini (14th round, 2015) and MJ Melendez (second round, 2017); infielders Gabriel Cancel (seventh round, 2015), Clay Dungan (ninth round, 2019), Nick Pratto (first round, 2017), Emmanuel Rivera (19th round, 2015) and Bobby Witt Jr. (first round, 2019) as well as outfielders Kyle Isbel (third round, 2018), Anderson Miller (third round, 2015) and Bubba Starling (first round, 2011). Catcher Freddy Fermin (2015), infielder Jeison Guzmán (2015) and outfielder Seuly Matias (2015) signed as international free agents. Pitchers Jake Brentz and Gabe Speier, and infielder/outfielder Erick Mejia were in the organization last season, while pitchers Wade Davis, Carlos Sanabria, Ervin Santana and infielder Hanser Alberto are all new to the organization this year, though Davis and Santana both previously pitched for the Royals.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workout of the season on Wednesday, February 17, while the first full-squad workout will be on Monday, February 22.

The Royals’ current 67-man spring training roster is listed on the attached document.

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university’s weekly student athlete testing...
Bill Introduced Requiring All Sexual Assault Kits Be Submitted And Tested

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – This week the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) introduced legislation requiring that all Kansas law enforcement agencies adopt a written policy stating...
UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m....
How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
