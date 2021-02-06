K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech to a hard fought 73-62 win over K-State on Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.

Both teams struggled to find the range offensively through much of the first half. The Cats shot 37 percent from the field with eight turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4 Big 12) didn’t get things rolling offensively until late in the half, as the Red Raiders hit their final four shots to take a 30-25 halftime advantage. McClung had 13 of Texas Tech’s 30 points in the first half.

Texas Tech extended to their first double-digit lead of the game (44-33) with 13:10 remaining, as the Red Raiders used a 9-0 run to create a bit of separation. K-State didn’t go away and cut the deficit to six on multiple occasions in the closing minutes. The Red Raiders had the answers down the stretch, as the visitors hit their final seven shots to secure the road victory.

Kevin McCullar (15) and Kyler Edwards (13) joined McClung in double figures for the visitors. Texas Tech went 5-of-9 from long range in the final 20 minutes.

Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack each scored 16 for K-State. Kaosi Ezeagu added 10 on the day for K-State, who dropped to 5-15 (1-10 Big 12) with their 10th consecutive loss.