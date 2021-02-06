21.6 F
Wichita
Saturday, February 6, 2021
College Sports

K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

By Derek Nester

College Sports

K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech...
College Sports

Kansas Drops Big 12 Battle to No. 17 West Virginia, 91-79

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a ranked matchup between Big 12 foes, No. 23 Kansas...
Professional Sports

Royals Invite 29 Players To Major League Spring Training

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 29 non-roster players to...
College Sports

Kansas at Texas Game Moved to Feb. 23 in Men’s Hoops

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas at Texas men’s basketball game has been moved to...
College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas placed four players in double figures and used a big second...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech to a hard fought 73-62 win over K-State on Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.

Both teams struggled to find the range offensively through much of the first half. The Cats shot 37 percent from the field with eight turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4 Big 12) didn’t get things rolling offensively until late in the half, as the Red Raiders hit their final four shots to take a 30-25 halftime advantage. McClung had 13 of Texas Tech’s 30 points in the first half.

Texas Tech extended to their first double-digit lead of the game (44-33) with 13:10 remaining, as the Red Raiders used a 9-0 run to create a bit of separation. K-State didn’t go away and cut the deficit to six on multiple occasions in the closing minutes. The Red Raiders had the answers down the stretch, as the visitors hit their final seven shots to secure the road victory.

Kevin McCullar (15) and Kyler Edwards (13) joined McClung in double figures for the visitors. Texas Tech went 5-of-9 from long range in the final 20 minutes.

Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack each scored 16 for K-State. Kaosi Ezeagu added 10 on the day for K-State, who dropped to 5-15 (1-10 Big 12) with their 10th consecutive loss.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
Kansas Headlines

FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university’s weekly student athlete testing...
Kansas Headlines

Bill Introduced Requiring All Sexual Assault Kits Be Submitted And Tested

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – This week the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) introduced legislation requiring that all Kansas law enforcement agencies adopt a written policy stating...
Kansas Headlines

UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
Agriculture News

KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m....
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
