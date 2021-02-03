KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The meeting is open to the public. To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the meeting, please contact Michelle Florence, with the animal facilities inspection program, at Michelle.O.Florence@ks.gov or 785-564-6605.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

###

WHO: KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board

WHAT: Regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. on February 10, 2021