49.8 F
Wichita
Thursday, February 4, 2021
type here...
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas placed four players in double figures and used a big second...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Hires Mike DeBord as Offensive Coordinator

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles was pursuing a veteran offensive coordinator with a proven track record in...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers 80-61 Defeat in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas fell behind early wasn’t able to recover against No. 18 Tennessee, falling 80-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge...
Read more
College Sports

Late Run Lifts Texas A&M Over K-State, 68-61

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas A&M closed the game on a 13-3 run to pick up a 68-61 win over K-State on...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Basketball Scoreboard – 1/29/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Twin Valley League Girls Frankfort 49, Clifton Clyde 21 Centralia 43, Hanover 37 Onaga 49, Linn 34 Riverside 44 Axtell 33 Valley Heights 45, Wetmore 24 Washington Co. 64, Troy 49 Boys Clifton...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The meeting is open to the public. To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the meeting, please contact Michelle Florence, with the animal facilities inspection program, at Michelle.O.Florence@ks.gov or 785-564-6605.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

###

WHO: KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board

WHAT: Regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. on February 10, 2021

Previous articleKansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State
Next articleNemaha County Vaccine Update – 2/3/2021

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ January Total Tax Collections 9.7% More Than Previous Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
For January of Fiscal Year 2021, the State of Kansas saw a nearly 10% performance increase in total tax collections with $795.8 million collected....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Medicaid Expansion Bill Funded By Medical Marijuana

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced legislation to expand Medicaid (Kancare) and provide health insurance for 165,000 Kansans. The legislation also establishes a regulatory framework...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Nemaha County Vaccine Update – 2/3/2021

Derek Nester - 0
As of 2/2/21, Nemaha County Community Health Services has administered the following number of COVID-19 vaccinations: 474 first doses (Pfizer and Moderna) 93 second...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m....
Read more