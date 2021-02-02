Kansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas placed four players in double figures and used a big second half to pull away for a 74-51 win over K-State on Tuesday evening in Lawrence.

Kansas (12-6, 6-4 Big 12) opened the game with a 9-0 run and led by as many as 12 in the opening half. The Jayhawks settled for a 33-25 halftime advantage. Kansas scored 18 points in the paint and also scored 11 points off K-State turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. K-State was led by Mike McGuirl’s 10 points in the first half.

The Jayhawks broke things open in the second half, as the K-State offense went cold. The Cats went without a field goal for nearly six minutes in the key stretch. K-State went just 9-for-30 from the field in the final 20 minutes. Kansas used a balanced offensive attack to lead by as many as 26.

David McCormack finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. McCormack was a big factor inside, as he helped Kansas to a 38-18 advantage in points in the paint. Christian Braun also scored 18 with four makes from long range. Ochai Agbaji added 15, while Jalen Wilson chipped in with 10 for the Jayhawks.

McGuirl and Nijel Pack were the only K-State players in double figures with 10 each. Antonio Gordon had a team-best eight rebounds. K-State (5-14, 1-9 Big 12) went 18-of-53 from the field overall and just 5-for-21 from behind the arc.

K-State returns home to host Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.