Saturday, January 30, 2021
Late Run Lifts Texas A&M Over K-State, 68-61

Freshman Nijel Pack scored a season-high 26 points in the loss.

By Derek Nester

Kansas Suffers 80-61 Defeat in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas fell behind early wasn’t able to recover against No. 18 Tennessee, falling 80-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge...
Late Run Lifts Texas A&M Over K-State, 68-61

Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas A&M closed the game on a 13-3 run to pick up a 68-61 win over K-State on...
KNDY Area High School Basketball Scoreboard – 1/29/2021

Twin Valley League Girls Frankfort 49, Clifton Clyde 21 Centralia 43, Hanover 37 Onaga 49, Linn 34 Riverside 44 Axtell 33 Valley Heights 45, Wetmore 24 Washington Co. 64, Troy 49 Boys Clifton...
No. 15 Kansas Holds on to Beat TCU, 59-51

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas defeated TCU, 59-51, with the help of double-figure scoring...
K-State Falls at 2/2 Baylor 107-59

Courtesy of K-State Sports WACO, Texas – Davion Mitchell scored 31 points to lead four players in double figures,...
Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas A&M closed the game on a 13-3 run to pick up a 68-61 win over K-State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Aggies improved to 8-7, while K-State dropped to 5-13.

The Cats held a 58-55 lead with just over two minutes remaining, but a three-point play by Savion Flagg started the late A&M run. The rest of the damage was done at the free throw line, as the Aggies went 10-for-10 down the stretch to secure the win. Texas A&M made their final 18 free throws overall to finish 22-for-26 on the day. A&M held a 32-12 advantage in bench scoring.

Nijel Pack had a fantastic day in a losing effort. The freshman scored a season-high 26 points (23 in the second half) with eight makes from long range. He added five assists on the day. Mike McGuirl was the only other player in double figures with 10. McGuirl added six assists. K-State went to the line just nine times on the day, making five of those attempts. The Cats had 15 assists on their 23 made field goals.

Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler each had 14 for Texas A&M. Flagg added a game-high eight rebounds. Emanuel Miller (12) and Andre Gordon (10) also reached double figures for the Aggies.

K-State travels to Kansas on Tuesday evening for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Jayhawks.

