Late Run Lifts Texas A&M Over K-State, 68-61

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas A&M closed the game on a 13-3 run to pick up a 68-61 win over K-State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Aggies improved to 8-7, while K-State dropped to 5-13.

The Cats held a 58-55 lead with just over two minutes remaining, but a three-point play by Savion Flagg started the late A&M run. The rest of the damage was done at the free throw line, as the Aggies went 10-for-10 down the stretch to secure the win. Texas A&M made their final 18 free throws overall to finish 22-for-26 on the day. A&M held a 32-12 advantage in bench scoring.

Nijel Pack had a fantastic day in a losing effort. The freshman scored a season-high 26 points (23 in the second half) with eight makes from long range. He added five assists on the day. Mike McGuirl was the only other player in double figures with 10. McGuirl added six assists. K-State went to the line just nine times on the day, making five of those attempts. The Cats had 15 assists on their 23 made field goals.

Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler each had 14 for Texas A&M. Flagg added a game-high eight rebounds. Emanuel Miller (12) and Andre Gordon (10) also reached double figures for the Aggies.

K-State travels to Kansas on Tuesday evening for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Jayhawks.