KNDY Area High School Basketball Scoreboard – 1/29/2021

Twin Valley League
Girls
Frankfort 49, Clifton Clyde 21
Centralia 43, Hanover 37
Onaga 49, Linn 34
Riverside 44 Axtell 33
Valley Heights 45, Wetmore 24
Washington Co. 64, Troy 49
Boys
Clifton Clyde 50, Frankfort 49
Hanover 62, Centralia 51
Linn 48, Onaga 42
Riverside 48, Axtell 30
Troy 54, Washington County 39
Wetmore 58, Valley Heights 50
North Central Kansas League
Girls
Clay Center 60, Smoky Valley 28
Holton 45, Chapman 29
TMP 68, Abilene 21
Wamego 45, Rock Creek 28
Boys
Abilene 68, TMP 60
Marysville 55, Nemaha Central 48
Rock Creek 51, Wamego 43
Smoky Valley 57, Clay Center 38