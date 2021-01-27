K-State Falls at 2/2 Baylor 107-59

Courtesy of K-State Sports

WACO, Texas – Davion Mitchell scored 31 points to lead four players in double figures, as No. 2/2 Baylor cruised to a 107-59 victory over K-State on Wednesday evening at the Ferrell Center. The Bears remained undefeated on the year at 15-0 (8-0 Big 12). The Cats dropped to 5-12 (1-8 Big 12) with their seventh straight defeat.

Following a 2-2 start to the game, Baylor scored the next 18 points in just over four minutes to take control of the contest. The Bears didn’t look back, as the hosts shot 56 percent from the floor in the first half with seven makes from deep. Baylor led by as many as 35 in the opening 20 minutes and took a 54-26 advantage to the halftime break.

The second half was more of the same, as Baylor drained 10-of-14 attempts from beyond the arc. The Bears led by as many as 52, as they shot 60 percent overall in the second half.

Baylor’s defense was also stout, as K-State was forced into 21 turnovers on the night. Those giveaways led to 32 points for the Bears, who also scored 21 points in transition and 42 points in the paint.

MaCio Teague (18), Jared Butler (13) and Matthew Mayer (10) also reached double figures for Baylor. The Bears finished with 23 assists in the victory.

K-State was led by Nijel Pack’s 11 points. Pack, who made his return to the Wildcat lineup, added five rebounds and five assists. Seryee Lewis added nine, while Selton Miguel and Antonio Gordon each added eight for the Cats.

K-State steps out of conference play this Saturday when they play host to former Big 12 foe Texas A&M in the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPNU.