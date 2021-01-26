23.9 F
Wichita
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
type here...
Professional Sports

Major League Soccer’s 2021 Season To Begin on April 3rd

Preseason to commence Feb. 22; Clubs will play a 34-match regular season schedule; MLS All-Star Game and Leagues Cup slated for late summer

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Major League Soccer’s 2021 Season To Begin on April 3rd

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that the 2021 MLS season will begin on Saturday, April 3, and feature 34 matches for each of the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Bills, 38-24, to Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to punch their ticket...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on...
Read more
College Sports

Oklahoma Upsets Kansas 75-68 Giving Jayhawks 3rd Consecutive Loss

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce Coaching Staff For 2021 Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals today announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2021 campaign. Changes to second-year manager Mike Matheny’s staff...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Major League Soccer announced today that the 2021 MLS season will begin on Saturday, April 3, and feature 34 matches for each of the league’s 27 clubs. MLS’ 26th regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day, Nov. 7, and the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will begin Nov. 19. MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Clubs will be permitted to open preseason training on Feb. 22, six weeks prior to MLS is Back opening weekend. In accordance with MLS health and safety protocols, players will be required to quarantine and conduct individual trainings upon reporting back to their clubs.

The 2021 season will feature the debut of the league’s 27th club, Austin FC, and their new world-class stadium. MLS also will see the opening of two new soccer stadiums in Ohio this season for FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew SC. In addition to regular season matches, the 26th season will include the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, Campeones Cup, and Leagues Cup during the late summer window. MLS clubs also will participate in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship and Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League in 2021.

The league also anticipates dozens of players competing for their respective national teams in competitions such as FIFA World Cup qualifying, Concacaf Nations League Finals, the Concacaf Gold Cup, Copa America, the European Championship and the Summer Olympics.

With Austin FC joining MLS, the 2021 season will feature 27 clubs, 14 in the Eastern Conference and 13 in the Western Conference.

Western Conference Eastern Conference
Austin FC Atlanta United FC
Colorado Rapids Chicago Fire FC
FC Dallas FC Cincinnati
Houston Dynamo FC Columbus Crew SC
Sporting Kansas City D.C. United
LA Galaxy Inter Miami CF
LAFC CF Montreal
Minnesota United FC Nashville SC
Portland Timbers New England Revolution
Real Salt Lake New York City FC
San Jose Earthquakes New York Red Bulls
Seattle Sounders FC Orlando City SC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Philadelphia Union
Toronto FC

Due to travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, Major League Soccer continues to work with the league’s three Canadian clubs regarding plans for the 2021 regular season. More details on plans for the Canadian teams will be announced in the near future.

Similar to the 2020 MLS season, COVID-19 testing protocols will again play an important role in MLS’ competition framework. MLS continues to work closely with the league and MLSPA’s infectious disease advisors on health and safety protocols, including testing. During the regular season, all players, technical staff and essential club staff will continue to be tested every other day, including the day before each match day. In addition, clubs will take chartered flights for all road trips until further notice.

MLS continues to meet with the Major League Soccer Players Association and players to discuss working together to put MLS on a secure footing given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19. On Jan. 5, MLS presented the MLSPA with a proposal that committed to paying the players 100% of their salaries this year, in return for a two-year extension of the MLS Collective Bargaining Agreement. The MLSPA provided a response to the league’s proposal Jan. 23. Although no agreement has been reached, MLS is committed to meet as many times as necessary with the MLSPA in the coming days to finalize an agreement.

Major League Soccer will announce the complete 2021 regular season schedule, including the national broadcast schedule for the league’s media partners in the U.S. and Canada, in the coming weeks.

KEY DATES – MLS 2021 SEASON

  • Feb. 22: MLS Preseason training begins (6 weeks)
    Players will observe a mandatory quarantine upon reporting
  • April 3-4: MLS is Back – Opening Weekend 2021
  • Late August: MLS Heineken Rivalry Week
  • Late summer: MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup
  • Nov. 7: MLS Decision Day
  • Nov. 19: Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs begin
  • Dec. 11: 2021 MLS Cup

About Major League Soccer
Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer is celebrating its 26th Season in 2021 and features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Charlotte, Sacramento and St. Louis. For more information about MLS, visit MLSsoccer.com.

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/19/2021

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Read more
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Major League Soccer’s 2021 Season To Begin on April 3rd

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that the 2021 MLS season will begin on Saturday, April 3, and feature 34 matches for each of the...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/19/2021

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, county...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Bills, 38-24, to Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to punch their ticket...
Read more